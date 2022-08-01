One Dead After Shooting In Old Town

www.kxl.com
Shooting In Milwaukie Wounds One, Suspect Arrested
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A person was hospitalized after being shot on Wednesday night and the shooter was arrested. The shooting happened on Main Street near Jefferson Street. Police believe the victim and suspect did not know each other. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect has not yet been identified.
Woman killed in Old Town stabbing ID’d, suspect faces murder charge
Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing in Old Town on Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau said.
kptv.com
Man injured in shootout in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting near Northeast Everett Street and Northeast Grand Avenue, Thursday morning. Portland Police received a call at about 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find a man shot in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is expected to recover.
Arrest made in Portland activist’s 2019 murder
An arrest has been made in the 2019 murder of a Portland activist, authorities announced Thursday afternoon.
1 hospitalized after shooting in Milwaukie, suspect in custody
Police are on the scene at Libbie's Restaurant on Southeast Main Street Wednesday evening after reported gunfire.
Portland Uber driver recounts shooting that left him injured, passenger dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Josiah Kuehl survived a deadly shooting last month while driving for Uber. The husband and father of three is beyond grateful to be alive, but he still has a long way to go before he feels like himself again. "The biggest, hardest hit is I can't...
Criminal death investigation underway after human remains found: CCSO
A criminal death investigation was launched after officials found human remains in Kelso, Washington.
Victim Stabbed To Death In Old Town, Suspect Arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was stabbed to death in the Old Town district on Tuesday morning. They were assaulted at Northwest 5th and Davis just after 9:00am. Officers from the Central Bike Squad arrested the suspect. This is the 53rd homicide of the year in the city and...
Body found not far from missing Vancouver man’s abandoned truck
A man was found dead northeast of Lacamas Lake Tuesday, not far from where the truck of a missing man was located in mid-July, police said.
1 killed, 1 arrested after broad daylight stabbing in Portland
A stabbing in broad daylight led to the death of one person and the arrest of another in Portland on Tuesday.
kptv.com
Portland man has truck stolen days after brother's death
A wildfire that sparked Tuesday initially referred to as the Miller Fire, but now changed to the Dodge Fire, is threatening residential areas of Wasco County and prompting evacuations. Project Ledo helps kids explore science and technology with Lego robots. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. In just three years, Portland...
Portland couple claims they caught neighbor on camera stealing multiple items
A local couple claims they know who stole their car tent and custom rack from their North Portland two weeks ago – and they live just minutes away.
Idaho police arrest man accused of hitting Portland cop, elderly woman with stolen truck
A man accused of ramming a stolen pickup into a police officer and an elderly woman in Southeast Portland was arrested Tuesday in Lewiston, Idaho. Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson, 33, of Portland is expected to be sent back to Oregon to face charges, Portland police said in a statement. Police did not say if he is being sent back to Portland and when that would happen.
kptv.com
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal Old Town stabbing; security video shows vicious attack, DA says
Police have identified 31-year-old Judyann L. Edmond as the woman they arrested in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in the Old Town neighborhood. The victim was 38-year-old Stephanie Rene Hack, according to a probable cause affidavit from Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Madeline Loeb. Edmond entered a not guilty plea Wednesday...
KATU.com
Person struck, killed by train in Salem, police say
SALEM, Ore. — A person died Tuesday morning after being hit by a train in Southeast Salem, police officials said. Salem Police reported at about 6:45 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on Hines Street Southeast near 14th Street. Police said the train is also blocking McGilchrist Street Southeast.
Newborn believed to be in danger found after reported missing from Portland
A newborn infant, who was believed to be in danger after he was reported missing from Portland, was found on Thursday, the Oregon Department of Human Services said.
Police Arrest Shooter After Chasing Victims In Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot and a child was injured likely by shrapnel on Monday afternoon by a shooter who chased them from the scene. The victims were shot on East 35th and T Street around 2:15pm. Around 1:30am on Tuesday, they crashed their vehicle and rolled...
Missing 13-year-old girl from Portland believed to be in danger
A Portland teen who was reported missing on Monday is believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Attacks on paramedics ‘out of hand’ in Multnomah County
Union representatives for American Medical Response workers are sounding the alarm about the escalating number of assaults against paramedics in Multnomah County.
