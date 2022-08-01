ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKCPD: 21-year-old man arrested after stabbing sister's 5-month-old puppy to death

By Miranda Vondale Foster
okcfox.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
okcfox.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Daisy, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

21-year-old man arrested after stabbing puppy at Oklahoma City home, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a puppy over the weekend at an Oklahoma City home. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a domestic incident near Southwest 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The dog’s owner told police that her brother stabbed the 5-month-old puppy and previously abused the pet, according to a police report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Police#Violent Crime#Okcpd#S Pennsylvania Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
MOORE, OK
okcfox.com

Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
SEMINOLE, OK
okcfox.com

Seminole police and family search for father missing since May

Seminole, Okla. (KOKH) — A Seminole County man has been missing since May and police say they are investigating his disappearance. Family members tell us they are concerned for his safety. It has been twelve weeks since loved ones have heard from or seen Dustin Christensen. The family says...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy