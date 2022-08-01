OKCPD: 21-year-old man arrested after stabbing sister's 5-month-old puppy to death

okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man arrested after 10-year-old boy tells of attempted kidnapping escape at ballpark
The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest in an alleged attempted kidnapping case on the city's northwest side Wednesday morning.
OKCPD arrest man after driving 100mph on residential streets with 7-year-old child in car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a man for driving dangerous speeds with a child in the car on Wednesday. Police say Charles Jones was arrested on Wednesday after driving 100MPH down residential streets with his 7-year-old child in the vehicle. Police say the chase began on...
Norman Police Investigating After Shooting Victim Shows Up At Hospital
The Norman Police Department investigated a shooting after a man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. NPD says the shooting was accidental. Two men were looking at a gun at a home when it went off, injuring one of the men. The second man drove the...
OKCPD: search warrant filed for suspect's truck in fatal accident that killed Edmond cop
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A search warrant was filed by Oklahoma City police for Jay Fite's infotainment/navigation system in the truck he was driving at the time of the accident that took the life of an Edmond police officer. Police say they have since learned that Fite's truck is...
Wichita Eagle
10-year-old kidnapped after baseball practice punches man to escape, Oklahoma cops say
When an Oklahoma mom arrived at the baseball fields to pick up her 10-year-old son after practice, she reported he was nowhere to be found. Other parents and players were already looking for him, she told authorities when calling for help. Oklahoma City police officers were responding to the missing...
Police Release Bodycam Video Of Suspected Kidnapper’s Arrest
A terrified metro mother reported a missing child on Wednesday from a ballpark near Britton Road and the Lake Hefner Parkway. Oklahoma City police said the woman’s 10-year-old son was abducted from the Sandlot ballpark and later arrested Ryan Miller, 39, on one complaint of kidnapping. Police officials said...
21-year-old man arrested after stabbing puppy at Oklahoma City home, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a puppy over the weekend at an Oklahoma City home. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a domestic incident near Southwest 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The dog’s owner told police that her brother stabbed the 5-month-old puppy and previously abused the pet, according to a police report.
2 Minors Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Moore
The Moore Police Department (MPD) said two minors were shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday morning. Police said officers were called to a shooting at NW 28th and Nottingham Way between Shields and Santa Fe. One minor was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound...
Video: OKC officer saves boy who almost drowned in pool
An Oklahoma City officer is being credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old boy who almost drowned in a backyard pool.
Pauls Valley police say eleven dogs dead and several other animals rescued from property
Pauls Valley, Okla. (KOKH) — Pauls Valley police say a group of people claiming to be dog trainers allowed eleven dogs to die after officers say they were locked in a shed in the heat without enough water. Some of these dogs belonged to a rescue out of Fort...
Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Abuse Of 2 Boys
The start of school is around the corner for metro students. Oklahoma City police officials said on Wednesday with the start of school, officers would see an increase of reported child abuse cases. One case currently under investigation started last December with a metro school counselor and resulted in the...
Moore Family Still Shocked After Bullet Flies Through Child’s Bedroom
The honeymoon period for a first-time homeowner in Moore is cut short. The family said they haven't lived there a month and now don't feel safe in their own beds. Tuesday night a loud noise scared the Lamey family's 15-year-old daughter; but the next morning is when they finally connected all the dots.
Okla. County DA seeks life without parole sentence for 17 year old involved in shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County District Attorney (DA) is pursuing a life without parole sentence for a 17-year-old involved in the murder of an 88-year-old woman. Three people have been arrested for the murder of Velma Walker, who was shot to death while on her porch. The...
KOCO
Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
Warr Acres Police arrest woman for allegedly murdering her husband
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KOKH) — Warr Acres police arrested a woman who they say murdered her husband on Saturday. Police responded to a call on an Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Saturday in the 6100 block of Inland Rd. Upon arriving at the scene, police say they found...
Seminole police and family search for father missing since May
Seminole, Okla. (KOKH) — A Seminole County man has been missing since May and police say they are investigating his disappearance. Family members tell us they are concerned for his safety. It has been twelve weeks since loved ones have heard from or seen Dustin Christensen. The family says...
Man left in critical condition following stabbing at Red Dog Saloon in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a bar in NW OKC. Police say a stabbing occurred at Red Dog Saloon on NW 10th and Macarthur around 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital...
Victim, Suspect Identified In Warr Acres Homicide
Warr Acres police released information on the victim and suspect in connection with a weekend homicide. Authorities responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard on an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a man, identified...
