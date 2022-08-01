How You Can Have The Ultimate 'SUPERMODEL' Weekend With Måneskin

Måneskin is heading out on their very first North American tour this fall, and in honor of the trek and their single "SUPERMODEL," one of the band's biggest fans will get to have the ultimate "SUPERMODEL" weekend in Los Angeles, and see the band on their tour.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly roundtrip to LA, where they will stay for two nights and get around town with a $200 gift card for ground transportation. Then, they will live out their "SUPERMODEL" dreams during a shopping spree at Gucci with a $2,000 gift card, and enjoy the band's show at the Hollywood Palladium with VIP tickets. Finally, they will get an exclusive backstage tour, photoshoot and meet & greet with the band.

To enter, head over to iHeartRadio.com .

Måneskin kicks off their tour on October 31st in Seattle, and takes the band across North America, stopping in cities including Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Miami and more, before wrapping up in December in Las Vegas, before heading over to Europe in early 2023.

The band made their big North American tour announcement back in March of this year, and told fans, "We’re so thrilled to be able to finally tell you that our Loud Kids Tour got sooooo much louder, truly worldwide!!" They added, "The LOUD KIDS TOUR gets louder and will actually see our very first headline tour in North America."