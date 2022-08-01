ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating On Her For The Past Eight Years

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

After getting remarried earlier this year, Crystal Renay aired out her husband Ne-Yo for allegedly cheating on her over the past eight years.

On Sunday, July 31, the mother of Ne-Yo's three children took to Instagram and accused the singer of being unfaithful to her. In her emotional message, Crystal Renay wrote that she's "heartbroken and disgusted" after learning Ne-Yo had allegedly slept with "women who sell their bodies to him unprotected" based on visual evidence and other information that she's received. Although she cherishes the children they've made over the years, Crystal wrote that it would be "absolutely insane" to stay with him.

“Eight years of lies and deception," she began. "Eight years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected... every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”

Ne-Yo and Crystal have had several ups and downs throughout the course of their marriage. After splitting up for some time in 2020, the couple recently got back together and even welcomed their new daughter Isabella into the world last year. The singer discussed the process of fixing his marriage on his recent album Self Explanatory and explained the project's meaning in full during his recent visit to The Breakfast Club . Ironically, he also discussed why he wouldn't want to know if his wife was cheating on him.

“I, personally, am a person that is not angry at living in a blissful bubble of ignorance," Ne-Yo said. "The truth is rarely pretty. In this life, you have to choose your happy so I choose to believe the truth that makes me happy as opposed to searching for the ugly truth that going to mess up my happy."

Apparently, Crystal didn't feel the same way. Soon after posting the message, she uploaded a video of herself jamming out to Glorilla's "FNF (Let's Go!)." Ne-Yo also released his own statement after his wife made the post. See how Ne-yo and Crystal reacted and watch his interview with The Breakfast Club below.

