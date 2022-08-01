St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As a sober house manager, Paula Jolly noticed the cycle of women battling addiction due to rushing treatment to get back home to their children. On New Year’s Day in 2020, Paula, her husband, and their daughter, Amanda, who had been struggling with substance abuse for 10 years, established the Mandolin Foundation, which would offer a place for women in recovery to live with their children. It would be the first of its kind in the area.

