St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court

Green Bay homicide suspect in custody in Alabama
Damage that happened in seconds will take days to clean up. Abdi Ahmed killed 3 people in a high-speed crash 2 years ago. He's being sentenced soon, and a victim's father tells us he hopes for justice. Caleb Anderson arrested in Alabama. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police found a Green...
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The subject of a multi-state manhunt for a Green Bay homicide suspect is being investigated for another homicide in Alabama, according to Michigan State Police. Caleb Anderson is being held in the Shelby County Jail in Alabama following his arrest Wednesday. Michigan State Police say...
WOMEN CHANGING WISCONSIN: Paula Jolly and Amanda’s House
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As a sober house manager, Paula Jolly noticed the cycle of women battling addiction due to rushing treatment to get back home to their children. On New Year’s Day in 2020, Paula, her husband, and their daughter, Amanda, who had been struggling with substance abuse for 10 years, established the Mandolin Foundation, which would offer a place for women in recovery to live with their children. It would be the first of its kind in the area.
Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin election officials have decided not to recommend prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot. Harry Wait told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling last week that he ordered 10 absentee...
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WATCH | Operation BBQ Relief serving thousands of meals to eastern Kentucky
Winds out of the Northeast will continue to throw drier Canadian air our way meaning humidity will stay low. Highs will make it into the upper 70s to lower 80s for most of us today. Updated: 12 hours ago. Mile of Music is back in Appleton. Search in Green Bay...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Barnes endorsed by UAW Wisconsin, talks jobs in Oshkosh
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, was endorsed by the United Auto Workers Wisconsin during a visit to Oshkosh Wednesday. At a news conference, the union called out incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, saying he didn’t do enough to keep jobs in Wisconsin when the U.S. Postal Service was contracting Oshkosh Corporation to build new mail trucks.
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a small storm, but it packed a big punch. Quick and powerful storms Wednesday morning toppled a semi truck and damaged barns and bigger structures in its path. Action 2 News viewer Mandy Froehlich tweeted video of winds whipping up her patio furniture...
DHS receives $6 million in 1st payment from opioid manufacturers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The state of Wisconsin is receiving millions of dollars in a settlement tied to the opioid epidemic and the role big pharmaceutical companies played in it. These funds will be used for treatment to help those struggling with addiction as state leaders say the crisis...
Eastern Kentucky victims work to rebuild after historic flooding
Highs will make it into the upper 70s to lower 80s for most of us today. Mile of Music is back in Appleton. Caleb Anderson was arrested and the victim's car recovered 1,000 miles south of Green Bay. Mile of Music: Mile 9 starts Thursday. Updated: 18 hours ago. Downtown...
Gableman floated decertifying Biden’s win, later backed off
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court...
Michels reverses, tells crowd he will support Trump in 2024
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a week away from the state’s partisan primary and the race for governor on the Republican side of the ballot focused on Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. That’s where two of the candidates, Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, held rallies. In a speech...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms possible
Dr. Rai gives us an update on the situation in Wisconsin. Neenah Foundry laying off 115 workers, mostly in production. The foundry blames the layoffs on selling off some heavy truck parts manufacturing and sales. Gubernatorial candidates debate at town hall forum. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Republican candidates in...
HUMID & STORMY TODAY, MUCH NICER TOMORROW
Storm chances for the rest of the afternoon will be from the Fox Valley to the south and east. Widespread severe isn’t anticipated but a few strong storms with gusty winds, small hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning remain possible through early evening. Even non-severe criteria wind gusts over 40 mph may cause some damage and/or issues.
