Letter: Choice rally offers self-defeating option

mountainx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
My Asheville, North Carolina travel guideCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAsheville, NC
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
Related
Mountain Xpress
Earn money, support democracy: Buncombe needs poll workers for early voting & midterm elections
Are you interested in earning money while helping support the democratic process? If so, Buncombe County Election Services is looking for poll workers to help with Early Voting (Oct.20-Nov.5) and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It’s a rewarding way to help our community while supplementing your income. If this sounds interesting, read on to learn more about the perks of working the polls, eligibility requirements, pay scales, and more.
Mountain Xpress
Board of Commissioners support Cherokee effort to restore Kuwohi name to Clingman’s Dome
Exemplifying a long-term shift in vision and truth-telling, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution at their Aug. 2 regular meeting showing unanimous support for the efforts of the tribal council of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to restore the name of Kuwohi to the mountain presently known as Clingman’s Dome.
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Opportunity zones
Increase investments. Create new businesses and jobs. Inject much-needed energy and resources into low-income areas. Those are the stated goals of the “opportunity zones” program, a federal initiative established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The zones offer tax breaks to investors who put money to work in areas designated as economically depressed — including parts of every Western North Carolina county.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville Youth Leadership Academy(CAYLA) finale invitation
Since 2007, the City of Asheville Youth Leadership Academy (CAYLA) has provided internship placement opportunities for area high school students in local government, businesses and nonprofits. The 2022 CAYLA cohort will cap off their experience with a CAYLA Finale on Friday, August 5. Students will present their final projects at the event, which will be held at the Lenoir-Rhyne/Asheville Chamber of Commerce board room at 36 Montford Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Xpress
NC Black Architects and Builders exhibit at Pack Library, Aug. 1-Oct. 10
Press release from Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County:. The history and legacy of Black builders and craftspeople in North Carolina comes to life in a new traveling exhibit at Pack Memorial Library (67 Haywood St.). Produced by Preservation North Carolina (PNC), the traveling exhibit, We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina, is on display until Oct. 10. The exhibit is open to the public during normal library hours Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For questions about the current display, contact Erica LeClaire Director of Preservation – PSABC at erica@psabc.org or 828.254.2343.
Mountain Xpress
Shelters in crisis, foster homes desperately needed
ASHEVILLE, NC — August 3, 2022 — Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has put out an urgent plea for foster homes due to the current shelter overpopulation crisis. According to Best Friends Animal Society, about 100,000 more dogs and cats in U.S. shelters are at risk of being euthanized compared to this time last year. With North Carolina already consistently ranked as the third worst state in the U.S. when it comes to the euthanasia rates of shelter animals, Brother Wolf reports that shelters in our region are in crisis.
Cleveland County casino under federal investigation
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
iheart.com
Jeff Worley Ending Candidacy Buncombe County Sheriff's Race Citing
Election day is more than 3 months away and the landscape for the Buncombe County race for Sheriff is already changing. Republican candidate Jeff Worley is withdrawing his name from the race citing new information regarding his health. Worley's campaign reached out exclusively to News Radio 570 WWNC with a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mountain Xpress
Hey! Ho! Let’s Go! Asheville punk scene vies for greater visibility
For decades, local punk bands have contributed to a strong underground scene. But following extended periods of isolation due to COVID-19, many groups from the area punk scene are embracing the idea of larger audiences and greater visibility across the city. arts. -by Flora Konz. A local attorney pens a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Asheville group builds tiny homes for city's low-income, homeless residents
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville organizers are taking a unique approach to tackle the city’s housing crisis. The nonprofit BeLoved Asheville is building a community of micro-homes for people who make less than the city’s median income. What You Need To Know. Asheville’s Point-in-Time survey identified a 21%...
Mountain Xpress
A-B Tech receives funds for year two of Second Chance Pell program
ASHEVILLE, NC – Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College was notified by the U.S. Department of Education of continued funding for the Second Chance Pell Experimental Sites program. A-B Tech was awarded up to $175,896 to support students in these programs. A-B Tech is the first institution in North Carolina selected...
The Post and Courier
Greenville church painted pink draws community concern, developer promises
GREENVILLE — A Greenville developer who painted a historically Black church pink in protest of a U.S. congressman met with the surrounding West Greenville community to talk through their concerns and discuss what might happen next. By the end of the July 30 forum on a muggy Saturday inside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe tax hits 99.76% collection total, marking improvement over previous year
For Fiscal Year 2022, the Buncombe County Tax Collections brought in a net of $221,921,259. That total represents an impressive 99.76% collection rate, up from the previous fiscal year’s 99.66% rate. State law requires the Tax Collector to provide the Board of Commissioners an annual settlement of property tax collected from the previous fiscal year prior to beginning work on the current fiscal year. County Tax Collector Jennifer Pike provided Commissioners with that information during their meeting on Aug. 2.
my40.tv
Buncombe County neighbors file complaint with EPA over Duke Energy chemical concerns
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Several residents in one Buncombe County neighborhood have filed complaints with the Environmental Protection Agency after they said Duke Energy sprayed harmful chemicals near their homes. According to one neighbor, the EPA’s report has not been finalized. D.C. Whitenack said about five weeks ago...
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
Mountain Xpress
Explore Asheville becomes official tourism partner of the 2022 US Open tennis tournament
Explore Asheville and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced that Explore Asheville is the official tourism partner for the US Open in 2022. “Explore Asheville is proud to elevate our relationship with the USTA and Asheville’s reputation as a creative, vibrant community for leisure travel, business groups and sports events,” said Victoria Isley, president and CEO for Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Xpress
Commissioners approve funding for Water Assistance Program, Community Equity Fund, more
More than $400,000 will help low-income homes with water bills as the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners approved accepting federal funding for a water assistance program during its Aug. 2 meeting. The emergency assistance funding is designed to help low-income households prevent disconnection of water services or assist with reconnection of drinking and wastewater services. In all, the federal government is allocating $432,650 for the initiative.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Homeless Alliance gives statement following attacks on homeless camps
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Homeless Alliance released a statement on the recent attacks on people in Upstate homeless camps that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The alliance shared the statement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. This statement comes days after four men were...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A young U.S. Navy sailor from the Etowah community of Henderson County fell overboard a Navy ship on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Baltic Sea, and the search and rescue efforts have been called off. The family of David "Dee" Spearman confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that he was the man who fell overboard Monday near Helsinki, Finland. Spearman was 19 years old.
Mountain Xpress
Overnight closures coming to I-26 in Henderson County
Press release from N.C. Department of Transportation:. Sections of Interstate 26 in Henderson County will close three straight nights starting tonight for operations related to a traffic shift and drainage improvements as part of the I-26 widening project. Tonight: I-26 East will close from Exit 44 (U.S. 25 Business) to...
Comments / 1