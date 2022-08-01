Mike Woodson issues statement on passing of basketball legend Bill Russell

saturdaytradition.com
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
Indiana Basketball Hosts Pair of 2025 In-State Recruits
Mike Woodson and the Indiana basketball coaching staff are hoping to make an early impression on a pair of 2025 in-state recruits. Jalen Haralson from Fishers, Ind. visited the Indiana campus on Monday, and Trent Sisley from Heritage Hills High School was in Bloomington on Tuesday.
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
Canadian 2023 big man reclassifying to 2022; announces 2 B1G schools in top 4
Cyril Martynov was born in Canada, but currently plays for The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey. If the name sounds familiar, it’s the same prep program that produced 2-time NBA All-Star Joakim Noah. The 6-foot, 11-inch center originally was a member of the class of 2023. But his college...
NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022
NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes
Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Devin Royal, 4-star SF out of Ohio, reveals B1G commitment
Devin Royal is a key prospect out of Ohio for the class of 2023. He’s also staying home for college, picking Chris Holtmann and Ohio State for his commitment on Wednesday. Royal is one of the top small forwards nationally and was also considering Michigan State and Alabama for his commitment. Instead, the 6-foot-7 Royal out of Pickerington Central High School will suit up for the Buckeyes.
Brad Underwood updates injury status of Illinois grad transfer Matthew Mayer
Matthew Mayer joined the Illinois men’s basketball team from Baylor, where he played for 4 seasons and averaged 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds across 33 starts for the Bears in 2021-22. He then opted to use his free remaining year of eligibility to transfer to the Illini. However, the...
NBC reportedly wants to turn B1G into 'NFL of CFB conferences' in media rights negotiations
There is no doubt that college football is growing at a remarkable rate. The sport is looking to contend with professional football on big games and time slots. According to Front Office Sports, NBS Sports is potentially looking to make the B1G as big as the NFL as they could make a package with the NFL for Sunday Night Football. NBC is pitching a triple-header coverage of B1G on Saturday on Fox, CBS, and NBC all day and night, followed by “Sunday Night Football” to conclude the weekend.
Big 12 'quietly seeking' addition of B1G West program, per report
Conference realignment continues to spin out of control this offseason. In the wake of USC and UCLA moving to the B1G, rumors and reports on what could be next continue to swirl. Most notably, the Big 12 has been declared “open for business” and will investigate all opportunities. In a...
Ohio State basketball unveils numbers for new additions ahead of trip to the Bahamas
Ohio State basketball is getting set for an offseason trip to the Bahamas. The trip will provide some positive practice time and live game action for the team. Ahead of that trip, the Buckeyes have revealed new jersey numbers for their freshmen, transfer additions and walk-ons. In total, Ohio State has 10 new numbers for the 2022-23 season.
Here’s the Celtics’ preseason schedule
Boston takes on the Hornets and Raptors during the four-game slate. The Celtics kick off preseason action Sunday, Oct. 2, the team announced Wednesday. Boston will be at home for the first two contests of the four-game exhibition slate. The Celtics will host the Charlotte Hornets on the 2nd, before facing off against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Mel Tucker shares biggest point of emphasis for Michigan State entering fall camp
Mel Tucker is looking to keep things rolling right along for Michigan State coming off of an 11-win season in 2021. Heading into fall camp, Tucker made it no secret his point of emphasis for the Spartans this season. According to Chris Solari with the Detroit Free Press, Tucker took...
Ty Lockwood, 4-star TE and Ohio State target, flips commitment to SEC program
Ty Lockwood flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Alabama on Tuesday. Lockwood made the announcement on his Twitter page and he committed to Alabama. Lockwood, a 4-star tight end recruit, will be a big pick up in the Class of 2023 for Alabama’s recruiting class (Via 247Sports). Lockwood...
Ohio State game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Buckeyes' 2022 season
Ohio State will enter the 2022 season as the team most analysts and fans think has the best chance of snagging a title away from the Alabama Crimson Tide. Yes, the Tide have Heisman-winning QB Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. returning. But, let’s not forget that the Buckeyes have Heisman finalist QB CJ Stroud and star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba coming back to Columbus for one last ride, too.
Peyton Manning, Pat McAfee announce simulcast for 6 major CFB games for ESPN in 2022
Good news for college football fans, Pat McAfee announced on his show Thursday that he and Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning will be doing a simulcast of 6 major college football games this upcoming season for one of the networks on ESPN. McAfee didn’t say which games he and...
College GameDay announces addition of new personality for 2022
College GameDay will soon return for another memorable season of college football. This year, the popular pregame Saturday morning show on ESPN will have a new face. Wednesday afternoon, GameDay announced the addition of Jess Sims, a popular Peloton instructor and sports reporter. Sims will join the group of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. Chris “The Bear” Fallica, Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski also return for the 36th season of GameDay.
Penn State reportedly adds former NFL QB, college coordinator to staff
Penn State is adding another piece to its coaching staff for the 2022 season. This time, it will be an offensive addition to the off-field staff. According to Greg Pickel with On3, James Franklin and Penn State are adding Charlie Frye to the staff as an offensive analyst. Frye played at Akron collegiately and in the NFL before transitioning to the coaching ranks.
Tom Allen discusses Indiana's transition to high-tempo offense in 2022
Indiana has a new offensive coordinator, Walt Bell, for the 2022 season. Bell is known for having a high-tempo offense. Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen says the key to mastering that high-tempo offense will be having a deep rotation. “Yeah, I just think you got to play a lot of...
