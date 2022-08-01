Penn State football: Sean Clifford's legacy rides on this season, not his career stats

saturdaytradition.com
FOX Sports sets broadcast team for Penn State-Purdue on Sept. 1
West Division foes Nebraska and Northwestern will be the B1G’s first 2 teams to take the field in 2022 as they face off against each other in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. Less than a week later, a cross-divisional matchup is set to take place in West Lafayette, as Purdue plays host to Penn State. The game has been declared a blackout by the Boilermakers and will see a national audience tuning in to FOX on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.
Michigan to honor 1997 national championship team during 2022 conference clash
Michigan will honor the 1997 national championship team on Oct. 15 against Penn State, Michigan Athletics announced. The ceremony will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the championship that happened in 1997. The ceremony will be the first home game in October after the Wolverines go on the road for two games against Iowa and Indiana at the start of October.
