Flooding In Kentucky And New Book Explores Beginnings Of 2018 Teacher Strike, This West Virginia Morning

Preparing For A New School Year And Flood Cleanup In Kentucky On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, state officials have been working through the summer to ensure schools are safe in the event of a threat – such as a school shooting. Education reporter Liz McCormick talks with the West Virginia Department of Education’s Jonah Adkins, a coordinator in the office of accountability.
Blind 5K Runner's Bid For Gold This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Jefferson County resident and avid 5K runner Keryl Rustin recently won a gold medal at the West Virginia Senior Sports Classic. She also qualified for the National Senior Games after competing in the Maryland Senior Olympics. What makes her stand out, though, is that she’s successful despite having lost her ability to see.
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
When does school start in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Our local Southern WV counties are colored in red.
West Virginia University to charge students for parking at the Coliseum
WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY – West Virginia University Parking Management announced they would begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there would […]
Dolly Sods among most remarkable regions in West Virginia
DAVIS, W.Va.—The Dolly Sods Wilderness is part of the Monongahela National Forest in the Allegheny Mountains. It is arguably one of the most remarkable natural regions in West Virginia, if not the entire East Coast. To get a sense of why that is, travelers need to understand what this...
Researchers work to restore iconic West Virginia red spruce forests
Clearcutting and wildfires decimated the red spruce, once the dominant, high-elevation tree species in West Virginia, in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Nowadays, only 10% of the state's historic red spruce coverage remains and it faces a new threat in climate change. . West Virginia University researchers Donald Brown...
How Pruntytown reformatory became a bogeyman in W.Va.
PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va.—If you were an unruly boy growing up in West Virginia before the 1980s, there's a chance your misbehaviors were met with the threat of banishment to Pruntytown. Pruntytown! Any infraction that could not otherwise be dealt with might lead to the mention of the word by adults....
Dolly Parton coming to West Virginia for Imagination Library
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dolly Parton will be coming to West Virginia to celebrate the successful statewide coverage of her Imagination Library. The program provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age five at no cost to families in all 55 counties. The...
Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky
It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
Motorcycle deaths on the rise in West Virginia
According to a recent study, motorcycles have become more deadly in the past few years in West Virginia, which is correlated with the recent decline in helmet use.
West Virginia has Unique Airbnb’s that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
Prevention Resource Officers across West Virginia get prepared in active shooter training
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As mass shootings continue to grip our nation, many institutions are preparing for the ‘unthinkable,’ and our school systems are no exception. That’s why Prevention Resource Officers from across the state do training every year. “We want to be proper and prepared in case something happens.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio […]
Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start
The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name
WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
West Virginia Governor appoints local attorney as judge for Second Family Court Circuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice […]
Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income persons, especially low-income persons who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden. The West Virginia Development Office administers the...
Longtime Williamson businessman dies at 95
A longtime Williamson businessman and one of the last original South Williamson, Kentucky, Central Avenue residents William H. (Bill) Rosen died last week at the age 95. Born Sept. 7, 1926 in Richmond, Virginia, Rosen was living in Palm City, Florida, with his second wife, Mildred, at the time of his death.
Four Atmospheric Experts On Why Kentucky Is Getting Hit With Natural Disasters
[Editor’s Note: This story was originally published by Inside Climate News. Visit their website at insideclimatenews.org]. After three years in office, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has grown accustomed to holding media briefings on weather disasters. In February 2020, heavy rain caused flooding across Central and Eastern Kentucky, and mudslides...
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
