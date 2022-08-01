Richland County Fair Board looks to build new livestock arena

www.richlandsource.com
Related
richlandsource.com
MCS supt. reviews summer project list for district maintenance dept.
MANSFIELD -- Superintendent Stan Jefferson of Mansfield City Schools says the district's facilities staff is hard at work this summer. During the July school board meeting, Jefferson reviewed a list of projects completed or currently in progress, all of which are scheduled to be finished before the 2022-2023 school year begins.
richlandsource.com
Smaller communities can now use Richland County alert messaging system
MANSFIELD -- Leaders in cities, villages and townships can soon participate in Richland County's alert messaging system. Matt Hill, who heads up the county IT department in the auditor's office, told county commissioners Thursday that the countywide system, launched in September 2021, is now available for usage by smaller communities around the county.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield preps to accept $500K from Richland County for planned 'community park for all'
MANSFIELD -- The next step toward a planned $5 million "community park for all" is scheduled for discussion tonight at Mansfield City Council. The city's lawmakers will consider a "subgrant" agreement that will allow Richland County commissioners to award $500,000 toward construction of an inclusive Sterkel Park on the city's south side.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield engineer offers dry dam design update, gains City Council approval of support efforts
MANSFIELD -- A $1.5 million, two-year design of an earthen dry dam aimed at alleviating flooding on the city's north is about six months old. But an inquiring Mansfield City Council got an update from engineer Bob Bianchi on Wednesday evening while also approving two pieces of legislation in support of the overall project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Mansfield planning epic 'Fantastic Final Friday Weekend' Aug. 26 to 28
MANSFIELD -- The unofficial end to summer in 2022 comes during the first weekend in September on Labor Day weekend. If that's the case, Mansfield is going out with a bang one weekend earlier on Aug. 26 to 28. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank, Mansfield NAACP discuss future of 'Daisy Thomas House'
MANSFIELD -- The best future for the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents may be an Ohio historical marker on a lot owned by the Mansfield branch of the NAACP. The historic brick home the corner of Wood and First streets, condemned earlier this year...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Junior Fair has dog show, clothing results
MANSFIELD -- The 2022 Richland County Junior Fair results have already begun to trickle in with the fair opening in earnest on Sunday. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners award $180K design contract for courthouse renovations
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday took the next step toward a construction project that will allow the relocation of the Clerk of Courts and lead to the addition of a fourth Common Pleas General Division courtroom. Commissioners awarded a $180,000 contract to Maurer Architectural Design Studio of Mansfield...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
richlandsource.com
Will globe lights be returned in the front of the Richland County Courthouse?
MANSFIELD -- Globe lights may be returning outside the front of the Richland County Courthouse. County commissioners discussed the project Tuesday with maintenance supervisor Josh Hicks, an effort that would improve outside lighting and also help restore the look of a building constructed six decades ago. Local News. Locally Powered.
richlandsource.com
Attend a nature park program & listen to live music at the Richland County Fair
MANSFIELD – Rides, barns and eating your favorite fair food are only part of the docket at the Richland County Fair. Be sure to check out what’s happening at the Nature Park during the festivities, Aug. 7 to 13. GALLERY: Nature Park Program at Richland County Fair. Local...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council yanks employee bonuses from ARPA spending request
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council pulled back on the reins a bit Wednesday night, albeit perhaps temporarily, on the administration's latest American Rescue Plan Act spending plan. Mayor Tim Theaker had proposed about $3.3 million in new ARPA spending, half of which was approved by local legislators. Local News. Locally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
It's Primary Election, Part 2, in Richland County today
MANSFIELD -- It's Primary Election Day in Richland County, Part 2. Thanks to the inability of Ohio's state's elected leaders to agree during a contentious redistricting effort earlier this year, a second primary had to be scheduled. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
richlandsource.com
Just 5 percent of Richland County voters took part in second primary election
MANSFIELD -- Matt Finfgeld nearly nailed his prediction for local voter turnout Tuesday for a second statewide primary election. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
crawfordcountynow.com
Council approves annexation despite warning
BUCYRUS—Public hearings were held Tuesday night prior to the approval of the rezoning of 510-520 N. Sandusky Ave. into the downtown business district. The rezoning paves the way for the creation of the Norton Bicentennial Park, located on the site of the former Freddie’s Restaurant and the old ice plant.
richlandsource.com
Wreaths across America program to partner with Shelby's Oakland Cemetery Association
SHELBY — Shelby Oakland Cemetery Association announced Wednesday that it has chosen to support Wreaths Across America participating location Shelby Oakland Cemetery as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program. This is the first year that Shelby Oakland Cemetery Association will participate in the national program whose...
Knox Pages
Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
Knox Pages
Here's how Knox County voted in Tuesday's Special Election
MOUNT VERNON -- In a rare August primary election – with no candidates running for local offices – nearly 12% of registered voters in Knox County cast a ballot Tuesday, representing a higher turnout than six of the county's seven neighbors. Knox County saw a 11.61% voter turnout...
medinacountylife.com
Ohio Department of Health Awards $6.89 Million to Address Community Conditions that Impact Health
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, today announced that ODH and its Office of Health Opportunity has awarded $6.89 million to 26 organizations to fund projects designed to address community conditions that impact health and improve the lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones.
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island resort sold for $3.2 million
KELLEYS ISLAND – The Kelleys Island Venture Resort was sold in late July to Sleep Over Venture Resort LLC for $3.2 million. The Kelleys Island Venture Resort is a 31-unit hotel located at 441 West Lakeshore Drive. It is the only hotel located on the island. The property also has a swimming pool and is located on the lake near downtown.
Comments / 1