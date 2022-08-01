Brevard County Animal Center Offering Free Adoptions for Month of August, Courtesy of Boniface Hiers

spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Two Animal Cruelty Suspects Escorted to Brevard County Jail by Sheriff Wayne Ivey
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, a staunch supporter for animals, released a video on Wednesday that detailed an Animal Cruelty investigation and walked two of the suspects in the case to the Brevard County Jail. Sheriff Ivey has made it known to the community that...
Man, woman accused of animal cruelty after 45 malnourished animals discovered at Brevard County farm
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman were arrested Thursday on animal cruelty charges after 45 malnourished animals were discovered on a farm, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Sheriff Wayne Ivy said that on July 3, a...
Bingo: This Titusville ministry took a gamble on community and everyone’s a winner
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Many churches and nonprofits with a mission to help the less fortunate struggle to pay for those services. But one Brevard County ministry has found a unique way to fundraise. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. When LifePointe Ministries decided to build a...
Brevard County business owner flies to the edge of space
A Central Florida man was on the New Shepard rocket when it blasted off. Melbourne business owner, Steve Young, bought a ticket to fly back in December. He's not allowed to reveal how much he paid for the trip. Steve is the third Central Floridian to fly to space with...
Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
WATCH: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey
ABOVE VIDEO: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey. ABOVE VIDEO: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey. WATCH: Meet Renee Torpy, candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4. Paid political...
Jess Parrish Medical Foundation Awards Titusville Fire Department with a Grant for LUCAS/CPR Device
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Fire Department was awarded a grant by the Jess Parrish Medical Foundation for the purchase of a LUCAS Device. Once delivered, the Titusville Fire Department will have two of these in service. This device is utilized on patients who require CPR....
Florida Forest Service Orlando battles two brush fires in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two brush fires broke out in Brevard County Wednesday, Florida Forest Service Orlando said in a series of tweets. Structures are still endangered at the Honeysuckle Fire and it has jumped to over 40 acres. FFS Orlando said the first wildfire, the Moss Rose Fire...
Happening today: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Brevard County Wednesday morning. The governor is set to hold a news conference in Rockledge at 10:30 a.m. DeSantis’ administration did not reveal specifics on this morning’s announcement. Joining the governor will be Florida Surgeon...
WATCH LIVE: Brevard County Commission Holds Meeting in Viera on Tuesday
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission to Hold Meeting in Viera on Tuesday. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commissioner John Tobia, District 3. E.1. Resolution acknowledging Maddox Scott Jurgensen has achieved the rank of Eagle. Scout. E.2. Resolution Honoring Ms. Myra Igo Haley. F. CONSENT AGENDA (The entire Consent Agenda will be...
Crews contain 50-acre Brevard County wildfire, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that endangered several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service. Officials said that the wildfire — dubbed “Iris Fire” — spread approximately 50 acres near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive. The Florida Forest Service’s website...
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
Brevard County Commissioner Curt Smith Wants To Extend County Commission Term Limits To Twelve Years
WATCH REPLAY: The Brevard County Commission held a meeting in Viera on Tuesday. During the last few minutes of Tuesday evening’s Brevard County Commission meeting, District 4 Commissioner Curt Smith made his wishes known to extend Brevard County Commission member term limits from eight to 12 years. BREVARD COUNTY...
Brush Fire Leaves Parts of Roseland and Sebastian Filled With Smoke and Smell
Indian River County - Thursday August 4, 2022: Heavy smoke and an acrid smell filled the air over parts of Micco, Roseland and Sebastian Thursday morning following a large brush fire that broke out on the north side of the Sebastian River in Brevard County Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Fire...
Wildfire fully contained in Micco
We’re on the scene where at a wildfire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Its now fully contained. No injuries, and no threat to structures. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with...
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Lisa Marie Doyle ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 34-year-old Lisa Marie Doyle BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Doyle has two warrants for her arrest for two counts of violation of probation in reference to...
Historic Mathers Bridge in Brevard County reopens after repairs
BREVARD COUNTY Fla. — The historic Mathers Bridge in Indian Harbour Beach has reopened to boating traffic after being closed for nearly a month. The bridge was closed on July 2 to allow crews to fix the motors that help open and close the 700-foot swing span bridge. >>>...
Arrests In Brevard County: August 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Gator found with knife in it's head euthanized after investigation
An alligator found swimming in a Florida pond with a knife stuck in its head has been euthanized.
Titusville rescue group finds ‘furever’ homes for pets
With no friends and no home, teen mom Paisley was facing a harsh future along the back roads of Georgia. Fortunately, fate intervened in the form of a kind lady with a friend who volunteers at Furever Home Animal Rescue. The 1 year-old, black-and-tan coonhound was delivered to the Titusville rescue, where she gave birth to nine healthy puppies, who are now ready to be adopted.
