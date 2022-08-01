ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Why WVU football will go over the projected win total in 2022

By Mike Casazza
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
247Sports

West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels

After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline

The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Neal Brown
Person
Josh Pate
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed

DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
ELKINS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Caesars Sportsbook
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
DALLAS, WV
WDTV

WVWC student lives childhood dream

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Wesleyan College student found herself with a magical opportunity to complete an internship. Kirby Forbes, of Hurricane, is pursing two degrees from WVWC, one in psychology and another in criminal justice. As required, an internship has to be completed in order to earn the degrees, and she landed one at Disney University.
BUCKHANNON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtae.com

Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania

WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy