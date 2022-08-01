WATCH: Why WVU football will go over the projected win total in 2022

247sports.com
2025 PF Alier Maluk Earns Offer From WVU, Will Visit Campus on Aug. 20
Just hours after a visit to Pitt, top 2025 prospect Alier Maluk received an offer from West Virginia on Tuesday evening. Maluk also will visit WVU for an unofficial visit on Aug. 20, he told George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now. “Aug. 20 is my date,” he said. “Looking forward...
Carolina safety returns the favor with "great" visit to WVU
An update with a recent visitor for WVU Football. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Watch: WVU RB Tony Mathis Touches on Expectations, What He Knows About Pitt
West Virginia running back Tony Mathis Jr. spoke to the media, including Logan Carney of WVSN, in the middle of the first week of football camp on August 3, 2022. Mathis was asked about what he brings to the running back group and what he knows about WVU’s rivalry with Pitt.
West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
Between The Eers: Should WVU Stay in the Big 12?
A little conference realignment talk for today's show.
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Mountain State Spotlight explains: What do charter schools mean for public education in West Virginia?
More than a thousand students are expected to attend West Virginia’s first four charter schools when they open later this month for the coming school year. The schools have been several years in the making, following a series of controversial bills and legal battles. They’re one of many steps...
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
West Virginia submits charging station plan; Wheeling to be a host
The West Virginia Department of Transportation has released its preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations and submitted it to the federal government.
Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
WVWC student lives childhood dream
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Wesleyan College student found herself with a magical opportunity to complete an internship. Kirby Forbes, of Hurricane, is pursing two degrees from WVWC, one in psychology and another in criminal justice. As required, an internship has to be completed in order to earn the degrees, and she landed one at Disney University.
Prevention Resource Officers across West Virginia get prepared in active shooter training
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As mass shootings continue to grip our nation, many institutions are preparing for the ‘unthinkable,’ and our school systems are no exception. That’s why Prevention Resource Officers from across the state do training every year. “We want to be proper and prepared in case something happens.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio […]
Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania
WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
Marshall County family’s farm upside-down after Monday night’s storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Homes across the Ohio Valley were damaged in Monday night’s storm, leaving countless residents without power in Dallas, West Virginia. Some residents say it was a quiet storm. That it snuck up on them but the tornado itself was ruthless. Over on Dallas Pike Road, a family’s barn was turned upside-down […]
The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opens separate location in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon has opened an extension location called The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres at 4 East Main St. Retail items that used to be displayed at the Fish Hawk Acres Restaurant are now just a block away at The Coop. With the new retail space, the store […]
