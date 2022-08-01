Just before dark Tuesday, a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road. He came up on the body of a male who was partially buried in one of the sand dunes and was deceased. He went back home and notified his father who called Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies who in turn notified Montgomery County Homicide Detectives. Detectives spent the next few hours looking for clues as to what led to the man’s death who may have been there up to a week. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was notified of an inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors recovered the body which was close to a mile off the roadway. He was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO