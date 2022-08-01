montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
Houston police officer airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on FM 2920 in Tomball: HCSO
SkyEye was at the scene of the tragic crash in Tomball. We are working to learn more details like if another vehicle was involved.
Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force Busts Magnolia Chop Shop
On August 2, 2022, the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) was notified that Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office met with an owner who tracked his stolen trailer to the 9000 block of Carraway Lane in Magnolia, Texas. Deputies and Detectives obtained access to the property,...
Deadly crash involving motorcycle on Katy Freeway inbound at Silber, authorities say
The deadly crash caused major backups early Thursday morning, but just before noon, all mainlanes had reopened.
KFDM-TV
Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Body in Porter
PORTER, TX — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot.
Splendora Police Seeks Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Mini Excavator
Splendora Police Department is a 2020 Bobcat Mini Excavator, and a 2016 pipe trailer. (Pictured below). The Excavator and trailer were stolen on August 4, 2022, from the water treatment plant located at 13780 US Highway 59 in Splendora, Texas. If anyone has information on the stolen trailer, please contact...
1 man dead at scene of fire that burned through 27 acres in NW Harris County, officials say
It's unclear if the man died as a result of the fire or of other causes. A firefighter was also hospitalized due to heat exhaustion, officials said.
PARTIALLY BURIED BODY FOUND NEAR KINGWOOD
Just before dark Tuesday, a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road. He came up on the body of a male who was partially buried in one of the sand dunes and was deceased. He went back home and notified his father who called Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies who in turn notified Montgomery County Homicide Detectives. Detectives spent the next few hours looking for clues as to what led to the man’s death who may have been there up to a week. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was notified of an inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors recovered the body which was close to a mile off the roadway. He was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA
Minutes before noon a concrete truck was westbound on Nichols Sawmill heading towards Roberts Cemetery when an eastbound Toyota sedan crossed into the westbound lane hitting the concreter truck almost head-on and ripping the front axle out from under it. The Toyota spun into the tree line ejecting the male in his sixties who was not wearing a seatbelt. MCHD and Magnolia Fire arrived on the scene and initiated CPR. The victim was transported to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the concrete truck was uninjured. DPS is investigating the crash. Nichols Sawmill between Great Pines and Roberts Cemetery will be closed until at least 5 pm as HAZMAT crews clean up spilled oil and diesel. The truck was fully loaded.
1 in custody after infant found dead at motel off Katy Freeway in west Houston
Investigators did not provide much information about the baby, including the exact age, gender, or relationship to the person in custody.
MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Body in Porter
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot. Detectives with the...
