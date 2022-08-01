ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Hong is still hurt over being fired from a TV show in the 1950s

By Evan J. Pretzer
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 1

The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Hong
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Fans Express Concern for Sunny Hostin’s Continued Absence

With the final episodes of “The View’s” 25th season set to air this week, fans are now wondering where long-time co-host Sunny Hostin has been over the past few days. The Sun reports that fans are growing concerned about “The View” co-host’s absence from the all-women’s panel. On Monday (August 1st), Hostin wasn’t seen alongside her co-hosts as they discussed Will Smith’s latest apology video to Chris Rock for the infamous Oscars slap. Viewers also reportedly didn’t notice Hostin for the final installments of “The View’s” season 25.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

We need to talk about Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’, and why ‘Batgirl’ got canceled

In the later hours of Wednesday in the United States, a press release confirmed that the highly anticipated and long-awaited Batgirl film had been sent back into development hell by Warner Bros. to the dismay of fans. With no clear reason given, there’s one obvious comparison fans are making, and it’s to the increasingly unhinged news around The Flash star Ezra Miller.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen

Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

'True Lies' Actress Tia Carrere Recalls Being Told She Was Too 'Ethnic' or 'Exotic' for Roles

Tia Carrere is looking back at racism she encountered early in her Hollywood career. The Filipino American actress/singer, 55, is known for roles in films like 1994's True Lies and 1992's Wayne's World, plus she was the voice of Nani in the 2002 Disney movie Lilo and Stitch. Next starring in Jo Koy's Easter Sunday movie, Carrere told Variety about being deemed to "ethnic" for roles when she first moved from Hawaii to start her acting career in 1984.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ferris Bueller’ star Edie McClurg reportedly the victim of ‘elder abuse’

A new report claims that a star of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Edie McClurg, may be the victim of elder abuse and possible sexual assault. First reported by TMZ, who reportedly cited new court documents related to the star’s conservatorship, a man named Michael L. Ramos has been living with the actress at her home while she battles dementia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"

Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming

There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix

There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
TV & VIDEOS

