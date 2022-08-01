www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho lawmakers react to Biden administrations lawsuit against Idaho
Idaho political leaders reacted strongly when they heard about the Biden Administration lawsuit against Idaho's abortion ban. Responses varied between Raúl Labrador, Lawrence Wasden, Terri Pickens Manweiler and Scott Bedke. Democratic Sen.Melissa Wintrow and House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel joined Idaho Matters to share their reactions as well.
Supreme Court Justices Point to Conflicting Language in Idaho Abortion Laws
A hearing at the Idaho Supreme Court regarding two of the state’s abortion laws seemed to create more questions than it answered, as justices highlighted confusion over criminal penalties and civil enforcement guidelines across three separate statutes. The court is expected to issue a ruling in the coming days...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Governor Brad Little Among 22 Governors Speaking Out Against Democrats' Reconciliation Bill in Congress
BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined 21 other governors in voicing their opposition to the $740 billion Democrat reconciliation bill currently being considered by the U.S. Congress. A joint statement released Thursday by the 22 Governors can be read below. "The Democrats’ solution to 40-year high inflation is...
kmvt
Legal expert comments on the validity of abortion lawsuit filed against Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s trigger law on abortion is set to go into effect on August 25. The law would criminalize nearly all abortions in Idaho, but now the U.S. Department of Justice is moving forward with a lawsuit against the state’s abortion law. In...
Idaho Legislature Brings in 2nd Legal Team to Defend Anti-Abortion Laws
BOISE – When the Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday on challenges to far-reaching anti-abortion laws that are poised to take effect in Idaho later this month, two separate sets of lawyers will argue the state’s side, both at state taxpayers’ expense. That’s because the Idaho Legislature...
Idaho Supreme Court Hears Arguments Today on Abortion ban
With a fourth lawsuit now in federal court from the U.S. Department of Justice, the litigation landscape around Idaho’s abortion laws is becoming crowded. The Idaho Supreme Court will hear two of the four lawsuits Wednesday morning in consecutive hearings. The court originally planned to hear oral arguments over Idaho’s heartbeat law allowing civil lawsuits against medical professionals who perform an abortion. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade at the end of June, triggering an outright ban on abortion in Idaho, the Idaho Supreme Court had a second lawsuit to consider.
Drug Treatment and Mental Health Services in Idaho Getting $2.5 Million Boost
BOISE - Governor Brad Little's office says the State of Idaho is taking steps to make Idaho safer and save taxpayer dollars by increasing drug treatment and mental health services in Idaho communities as part of the “Leading Idaho” plan. Through a new Pre-prosecution Diversion Grant Program, the...
Why You’re Going To Save A Lot Of Money In August In Idaho
We all have been going through it lately, and our wallets are feeling the pain, too. We've been seeing higher gas prices than we can ever remember paying, inflation, and a ridiculous housing market pricing us all out of our homes. However, there are now signs that things are changing...
Idaho Governor Brad Little Responds to DOJ Lawsuit Against Idaho's Abortion 'Trigger Law'
BOISE - On Tuesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a statement responding to the lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice challenging Idaho's "trigger law" on abortion. In the statement, Little called the lawsuit "another example of Biden overreaching yet again while he continues to ignore issues that really should demand attention."
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint
Originally published Aug. 2 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Boise jewelry artist Mike Rogers made it through several waves of COVID-19 outbreaks without getting sick — until mid-June, when the omicron variant caught him. Six weeks after his breakthrough coronavirus infection, Rogers isn’t back to normal. His brain feels as though it’s encased in plastic wrap, being squeezed and buzzed with electrical currents. Rogers is now among the ranks of Idahoans who survive coronavirus...
1043wowcountry.com
Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given. I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?
Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Idaho’s Rep. Simpson made 15 funding requests for state projects — then voted against them
Thirteen community projects across eastern and southern Idaho could receive funding under a U.S. House of Representatives appropriations bill that passed the House on July 20, despite both of Idaho’s representatives voting against it. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, made requests for funding for 15 Idaho community projects from his 2nd Congressional District to be […] The post Idaho’s Rep. Simpson made 15 funding requests for state projects — then voted against them appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KTVB
Idaho's US senators 'wanted' to vote for PACT Act; here's why they didn't
BOISE, Idaho — A bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits will soon receive President Biden's signature and become law. The U.S. Senate gave the Honoring Our PACT Act final congressional approval Tuesday. 86 senators voted for the bill; 11, including both of Idaho's senators, voted no.
All Idaho Women are Apparently on Pacific Time
I used to work with a fellow who was nicknamed Mountain Time. Not a big deal here in southern Idaho, but we were working in New York. He got the name because he was consistently late. Often very late. He once made it to a basketball game he was covering at halftime.
Post Register
Opportunity for Idaho educators to work with state Department of Education
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho State Department of Education is offering educators with a current Idaho teaching certificate an opportunity to provide K-12 school districts, schools and teachers with science instruction. For more information, go here.
Idaho’s Cobalt Belt is a Landmine of Wealth & Opportunity
The Idaho Cobalt Belt (ICB) is the largest of its kind in the United States, but exploration into the site has been limited to date at best. Located in Lemhi County and trending northwest, cobalt (Co) deposits of the ICB are mined in the Salmon River Mountains of east-central Idaho.
Idaho Power Shows Me Why Math is Important
Last week, you may have read an article from me regarding a conspiracy theory I had about Idaho Power's LED night lights that they give you when you begin service. It began as a thought over the sink and my mind went down a whole rabbit hole, questioning what these night lights are actually costing us.
