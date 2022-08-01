ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matchups announced for 2022 Maui Invitational

 3 days ago

The first-round matchups were announced Monday for the 2022 Maui Invitational.

The eight-team tournament returns to Hawaii for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was played in Asheville, N.C., in 2020 and in Las Vegas in 2021.

The four first-round games will take place on Nov. 21, with time and TV information as follows:

–Texas Tech vs. Creighton, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
–Louisville vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2
–Ohio State vs. San Diego State, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU
–Cincinnati vs. Arizona, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

“I don’t know that we’ve ever had the kind of balance that that we’ve got in this year’s tournament,” tournament chairman Dave Odom said. “It is the most balanced eight teams that I’ve seen since I’ve been doing this.”

The semifinals and consolation games will take place on Nov. 22, followed by the championship on Nov. 23. The final will air at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

–Field Level Media

