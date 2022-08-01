ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Chef’ Season 20 to Film in London, Feature All-Stars From Around the World

By Kate Aurthur
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

For the first time, Bravo ’s Emmy-winning “ Top Chef ” will film entirely internationally, with its upcoming 20th season starting production later this month in London. The show’s 20th iteration, Bravo announced Monday, will be a “World All-Stars” season, and will feature 16 contestants from among the 29 international versions of “Top Chef.”

The group of cheftestants will be composed of winners and finalists from past seasons, and will be announced in January. Season 20 will premiere in 2023.

According to the announcement, “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi and judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons “will be joined by distinguished judges from the international versions, as well as esteemed global culinary experts.” The series, which is produced by Magical Elves, won an Emmy for outstanding reality competition in 2010, and received six Emmy nominations last month, including for competion program and host.

“We’ve always wanted to do a season of ‘Top Chef’ with winners, finalists and frontrunners, but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localized versions across the world has been a dream come true,” said Ryan Flynn, senior vice president, current production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “And what better place to host World All-Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the UK’s exceptional ingredients and international flavors.”

The announcement included a statement from Victoria Prentis, Food Minister, UK Government: “I’m pleased that ‘Top Chef’ has chosen London for its first ever season outside of the U.S. We’re rightly proud of our exceptional food and drink produced here in the U.K. From Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb to Northern Irish beef and English sparkling wine, our food and drink is recognized at home and abroad for its great taste and high quality. As the U.K.’s largest manufacturing sector, the passion, traditions and expertise of our food and drink industry make the U.K. a fantastic choice for the culinary competition series.”

“Top Chef” is produced by Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Doneen Arquines and Hillary Olsen serving as executive producers.

(Pictured above, left to right: Gail Simmons, Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio.)

