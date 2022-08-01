ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ATLive Returns This Year With Performances By Billy Joel And Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam And More

By Casey Young
 3 days ago
ATLive is back with another great lineup this year.

The two-day, multi-genre concert takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and last year, featured George Strait and Eric Church sharing the stage for one night.

This fall, they have another great lineup for fans in Georgia, and Billy Joel will headline Friday, November 11th, along with other performances by Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow.

Saturday, November 12th will feature the great Chris Stapleton as the headliner, also including performances by Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt.

Anytime you can get Chris, Miranda, and Dwight in the same room for a show, you know it’s gonna be a helluva night:

Tickets for each night go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10am.

Maybe we can get Stapleton and Dwight back on the same stage…

Back in 2016, Chris and Dwight took the stage for a cover of the Willie Nelson, Ray Charles hit, “Seven Spanish Angels.”

