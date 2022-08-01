ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AHN reports data breach

Allegheny Health Network (TIM SCHOOLEY, Pittsburgh Business Times/TIM SCHOOLEY, Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — About 8,000 patients have been affected by a data breach at Allegheny Health Network.

The data breach was discovered June 1, a day after an employee received a phishing email to compromise the account and an unauthorized person received access to files that included personal health information of the 8,000 patients. The information includes name, date of birth, dates of medical service, medical history, condition, diagnosis and treatment, and driver’s license number. Also some patients might have their social security number and financial information accessed, although AHN said it was a small number of the people involved in the data breach.

AHN and parent company Highmark Health stopped the incident immediately after discovering what had happened, reset passwords and hired an outside company to help with additional controls and forensics.

“AHN and Highmark Health have not discovered any evidence to date that data potentially accessed because of this incident has been used fraudulently,” AHN said in a statement. “AHN patients whose information may have been compromised are being notified by mail this week.” It’s also offering two years of Experian identity protection and monitoring.

erienewsnow.com

Allegheny Health Network Patients Affected by Data Breach

According to reports out of Pittsburgh this Tuesday, about 8,000 Allegheny Health Network (AHN) patients have been affected by a data breach. An employee received a phishing email awhile back, and an unauthorized person got access to files that included personal health information. The information included their name, birth dates,...
siliconangle.com

Phishing attack results in data breach at Pittsburgh-based health system

A Pittsburgh-based health system has suffered a data breach with protected health information stolen. Described by the Allegheny Health Network as a “data security incident,” the data was compromised between May 31 and June 1. In a July 29 statement to patients, the health system said the compromise occurred after an employee was sent a malicious phishing email link that led to the employee’s email account being compromised. The threat actor is then said to have obtained access to files relating to about 8,000 patients.
