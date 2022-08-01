AHN reports data breach

Allegheny Health Network (TIM SCHOOLEY, Pittsburgh Business Times/TIM SCHOOLEY, Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — About 8,000 patients have been affected by a data breach at Allegheny Health Network.

The data breach was discovered June 1, a day after an employee received a phishing email to compromise the account and an unauthorized person received access to files that included personal health information of the 8,000 patients. The information includes name, date of birth, dates of medical service, medical history, condition, diagnosis and treatment, and driver’s license number. Also some patients might have their social security number and financial information accessed, although AHN said it was a small number of the people involved in the data breach.

AHN and parent company Highmark Health stopped the incident immediately after discovering what had happened, reset passwords and hired an outside company to help with additional controls and forensics.

“AHN and Highmark Health have not discovered any evidence to date that data potentially accessed because of this incident has been used fraudulently,” AHN said in a statement. “AHN patients whose information may have been compromised are being notified by mail this week.” It’s also offering two years of Experian identity protection and monitoring.

