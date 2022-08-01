ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Fatal shooting leads to arrest in Summers County

By REBECCA STALNAKER
 3 days ago

Summers County (Hinton News) - Another Summers County resident has lost their life following a property dispute that led to a shooting on Friday, July 29. Police officers received a call for a shooting near Eagles Branch Road around 6 p.m. that evening. Officers quickly detained the suspect, Benjamin Earhart, 57, of Alderson. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased. While at the hospital, professionals determined the victim had been shot twice. Wounds were found in the back of the neck and the center of the back. Earhart was released from detainment, and he and his wife volunteered to go to the Summers County Sheriff's Office and provide a recorded audio statement according to the criminal complaint. While at the Sheriff's Department, Earhart's wife allegedly stated that she had contacted the victim, asking them to talk with her to resolve an ongoing property dispute.
RELATED: Take a look at our other crime stories During Earhart's recorded statement, he allegedly said the victim arrived shortly after the call and began arguing with them. He continued saying, the victim began to retreat, and he (Earhart) fired two shots with his firearm. Earhart also allegedly said that he continued to point his firearm at the victim until they stopped moving and offered no aid. Benjamin Earhart is residing in Southern Regional Jail with no bond.

