Harrison Feinberg Crushes Two-Run Blast to Propel Danbury past North Shore

The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
hamlethub.com
Connecticut Cancer Foundation 3rd Annual John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 26 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton
The Connecticut Cancer Foundation will host its 2022 John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament presented by Jersey Mike’s on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills Country Club, Wilton, CT. Celebrities joining us will be MC Steve Phillips, Jordan Reed, former NFL Pro Bowl tight end and Italian American stand-...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Wilton resident Robert Anthony Nastro, 65
Robert A. Nastro of Wilton, Connecticut died peacefully surrounded by his family at Danbury Hospital on July 31, 2022. Robert was predeceased by his mother Antoinette DeFilippis Nastro, father Salvator Nastro and sister-in-law Joanne Nastro. Robert was the proud father of his two sons Robert J. Nastro of Florida & Ryan Nastro of New York and their mother Kathy Qualter. He is also survived by his brother Frank Nastro and his daughters Cori, Kimberly and Francesca, as well as John Thygerson and family, his sister Christine Gilliatt and her daughter Victoria Belluscio, spouse Danny and Bob’s niece Emma and nephew Jack and their dog Rocco, his sister Sally Hotaling and her daughters Elizabeth Vail, spouse Sean and Bob’s nephew Sean and niece Charlotte and Catherine & Leah Hotaling, his sister Jeanne Nastro and her sons Stephan and Max Salvadori. Robert is also survived by several cousins. Lastly, he is survived by his devoted best friend of more than 50 years Tony Sarno.
hamlethub.com
CT's Beardsley Zoo Plans Centennial Gala this Fall at the Inn at Longshore in Westport
When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, and Zoo supporters get together, the outcome is a fabulous way to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. A group of women and men from around the region have joined forces to create the Zoo’s third in-person Endangered Species Gala, this time also celebrating the Zoo’s Centennial year. The elegant evening affair, designed to raise money to support the Zoo’s collection of endangered species and enhance habitats, will be held on October 29, 2022, at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.
hamlethub.com
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years and honors co-founder John Patrick on Sept. 22 in Ridgefield
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity to hold Blueprints and Blue Jeans event to celebrate 30th anniversary in September. Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at 6:30 pm at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield, CT.
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Darien High School grad Luke Kostrzewski, 25
Luke Walter Kostrzewski age 25, formerly of Darien, CT, passed away unexpectedly in Charleston, S.C. on July 19, 2022. Luke was born on November 26, 1996 in Stamford, CT and was a graduate of Darien High School class of 2015. He went on to graduate from the College of Charleston, S.C. in 2021 and was looking forward to continuing his education. Luke was outgoing and energetic enjoying Skiing, Golf, Ice Hockey, Music, Boating and the beach.
hamlethub.com
Danbury Residents Named to Dean's List at Tufts University
Tufts University recently announced the dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean's list honors are:. Anneke Chan and Luke Hruska of Danbury, both part of the Class of 2024. Chan and Hruska are two of more than 4,000 students named to Dean's List at Tufts University....
hamlethub.com
SHU Hires New Choral Director
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has hired Irina Georgieva as the new director of choral programs, starting this fall. Currently, there are six choirs on campus and about 200 participating students. In this role, Georgieva will be responsible for developing the vision, direction and supervision of all choral activities and...
hamlethub.com
Join Connecticut Choral Society in Brookfield for Summer Sing-in of Vivaldi’s GLORIA
Join Connecticut Choral Society on Monday, August 29 at Valley Presbyterian Church in Brookfield for a summer sing-in of Vivaldi’s GLORIA. Vivaldi offers us the opportunity to unite in song. Come and help us ignite the joy of singing within our communities. The evening will feature guest soloists and...
hamlethub.com
Cooling Centers OPEN in Danbury
Please be advised that due to the extreme heat forecasted for this week (Wednesday, August 3rd – Friday, August 5th) the locations listed below will be available as cooling centers across the City of Danbury. The weather will be closely monitored as the week progresses and adjustments to the city’s cooling strategy will be made as necessary.
hamlethub.com
'ALL ABOUT JOEL' comes To Kensico Dam Plaza for the Robison Summer Concert Series
The Robison Summer Concert Series continues with David Clark’s All About Joel, a musical tribute to Billy Joel, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. County Executive George Latimer said, “Take a trip down memory lane during this great performance. Grab your family, friends and dancing shoes for a night full of the Piano Man’s classic pop songs!”
hamlethub.com
American Legion Post 78 Ridgefield Contest Winners
Each year American Legion Post 78 of Ridgefield sponsors an essay contest to promote the principles of Americanism and appreciation of the freedoms we enjoy as citizens. All Ridgefield Senior High School students are eligible to participate. Congratulations to the winners from the RHS Class of 2022, Alexa Anglade and...
hamlethub.com
Scarsdale Scout Troop 4 to have girls’ linked troop for the first time in its history
Scarsdale’s Troop 4 is pleased to announce that this fall, it will have a girls’ linked troop for the first time in its history. Nationwide, in 2019, Scouts BSA, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America, opened membership to girls ages 11 - 17. Scouting develops character, civic mindedness, leadership and physical fitness. Middle and high school-aged Scouts, with guidance from adult leaders, create and lead activities such as hikes, outdoor games, community service, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) activities.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield County Bank donates $5,000 to Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center for Educational Programs
Fairfield County Bank donated $5,000 to the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) to go towards funding their educational programs. The donation will be an education grant, directly supporting transportation and educational programs for students in Danbury and Bridgeport. The school programs are led by experienced docents, either on-site or virtually, taking students back through time to relive historical events and be introduced to the history of the United States.
hamlethub.com
Local Students Named to Tufts University's Spring 2022 Dean's List
Tufts University recently announced the dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean's list honors are:. Dean's list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France,...
hamlethub.com
Heat Advisory in Ridgefield Thursday and Friday
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) hot and humid conditions will combine to produce maximum heat index values ranging from the mid-90s to around 100 Thursday and Friday. Heat Advisory in effect Thursday and Friday. Heat – Max heat indices of 95 to around 100 on Thursday, August 4...
hamlethub.com
Charles Ives Music Festival FREE Chamber Concert and Expo at Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday
“Simple Gifts is CIMF Summer 2022’s gift to the community - a FREE chamber concert and community expo at the Ridgefield Playhouse, Sunday, August 7. CIMF Artist-Faculty representing some of the most talented early-career artists in the United States, will perform pieces by Chris Cerrone, CIMF Composer-in-Residence Jared Miller, CIMF Artistic Director Paul Frucht, award-winning composer John Williams, Pulitzer-prize winning composer John Corigliano, and more! CIMF artists hold positions in major American orchestras such as the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony, lead acclaimed chamber ensembles, and perform on Broadway. During this concert, artists will be joined by several of our advanced level CIMF student musicians to present a tapestry of American works.
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Rich Vazzana
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
hamlethub.com
Danbury's Community Institute for Communities hosts graffiti artist on August 10
DANBURY —The Connecticut Institute for Communities (CFIC) will honor National Health Center Week and celebrate the opening of an 8,000-foot headquarters addition with an art show. Dedan Davenport, an artist and licensed social worker, will display his work, which uses graffiti to demonstrate “the source of the present moment,...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Library and Lapham Community Center are Cooling Centers
A period of high heat and humidity is forecast for New Canaan until Friday, with high temperatures on Thursday forecast to be 95 degrees. The New Canaan Library and the Lapham Community Center are both available as cooling centers for residents. Their hours of operation are below:. Everyone should take...
hamlethub.com
Goodness Gracious, Great Balls of Fire! Meet Jerry Lee Lewis' Kid Sister Linda at the Palace Danbury on Aug. 26!
Goodness Gracious, Great Balls of Fire! Meet Jerry Lee Lewis' Kid Sister Linda on Friday, August 26 2022 8PM. Linda Gail Lewis is bringing her high-octane, piano-pumping show to The Palace Danbury where she'll pay homage to her brother and the birth of rock n’ roll!. Like her brother...
