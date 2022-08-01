ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Seattle Mariners (55-48) and New York Yankees (69-34) open a 3-game set at Yankee Stadium Monday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mariners vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: this is the first meeting of 6 games scheduled across the first 10 days of August. New York took 5 of 7 meetings from Seattle in 2021 and is 8-2 over its last 10 games against the Mariners.

The Mariners are continuing a road trip that opened with the club batting just .178/.247/.248 (.495 OPS) while dropping 3 of 4 games at the Houston Astros over the weekend. Seattle owns a shaky .610 OPS since the All-Star break.

The Yankees coughed up a late lead as they lost 8-6 at home Sunday to the Kansas City Royals, but New York took 3-of-4 games across the weekend series. The Yanks are 10-4 over their last 14 home games and their overall 40-13 home mark is the best in MLB.

Mariners at Yankees projected starters

LHP Marco Gonzales vs. RHP Domingo German

Gonzales (6-10, 3.66 ERA) has authored a 1.35 WHIP, 2.9 BB/9 and 4.8 K/9 through 113 IP over 20 starts.

  • Struck out just 3.7 batters per 9 innings while logging a 4.60 ERA across 5 starts in July.
  • Owns a 3.26 ERA over his last 38 2/3 IP on the road.

German (0-1, 8.22 ERA) returns to the bump for his 3rd effort of the year. He has a 1.83 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9 and 10.6 K/9 through 7 2/3 IP.

  • Came off the 60-day IL (shoulder) July 21.
  • Has been hurt by 3 home runs and a .348 batting average on balls in play over his 2 short outings.
  • Owns a career 4.62 ERA through 349 IP.

Mariners at Yankees odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:18 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Mariners +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Yankees -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Mariners +1.5 (-130) | Yankees -1.5 (+105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -135 | U: +110)

Mariners at Yankees picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 6, Mariners 4

Gonzales is a fade candidate with his .270 BABIP (.148 in high-leverage situations). The Mariners have had some surges against weak competition.

Back the Yankees up to -185, but PASS ON THE CURRENT TAG.

TAKE NEW YORK -1.5 (+105).

There is a bit of baked-in Over lean for this series, and that lean gets played to some leverage in Monday’s opener. The New York bullpen is banged up and has scuffled a bit lately; the Seattle ‘pen is likely too far over its skis with its recent performance (2.85 ERA with .258 BABIP in July).

BACK THE OVER 8.5 (-135). Consider a partial-unit play at the current price and more aggressive action closer to a -125 tag.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

