Champaign, IL

CUPHD to no longer reach out to COVID-19 patients

By Press Release
foxillinois.com
 3 days ago
foxillinois.com

foxillinois.com

ISU scholarship of slain Lyft driver now online after reaching $25K goal

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The scholarship in the name of the Kristian Philphotts who was killed while driving Lyft back in January is now posted on Illinois State University's website. The Dr. Kristian "KP" Philpotts Memorial scholarship will provide one Veterinarian student with at least $1,000 when they are...
NORMAL, IL
foxillinois.com

Willard Airport receives grant for Washington DC flights

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Thousands of dollars are going to improve air service for small communities. The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that it will award $16.9 million to communities across the nation. Here in Illinois, Willard Airport in Champaign County will be receiving $850,000 to help maintain...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Internet hotspots now available at Lincoln Library

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library in Springfield, Illinois now has internet hotspots available for checkout. Since 2017, the Lincoln Library has offered internet in the building. Recently the library received a $24,000 digital inclusion grant. Now the library has more than 100 hotspots with a year's worth...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Back to school bash in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Families in need of school supplies have a chance to grab some for free this weekend. A back-to-school bash is being held on Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Decatur at the Children Museum of Illinois. Free backpacks will be available for the...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Parkland College teaching students how to fix electric cars

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — As more people switch to electric vehicles, Parkland College is preparing its automotive students to fix them by providing a new Electric Ford Mustang. According to the Illinois Secretary Of State, there are nearly 46,645 electric vehicles registered in Illinois as of last month. That...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Officials demand change at intersection following deadly crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCCU) — Officials with the City of Assumption, Christian County, and the State of Illinois came together Monday to demand change at US 51 and Leafland Street intersection. The individuals at the press conference included Representative Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville), Representative Avery Bourne (R- Morrisonville), Assumption Mayor Derek...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Roads close for sewer repair in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Stark Excavating and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close Anthony Drive between Dale Drive and Dobbins Drive in Champaign on Monday. Crews will be adding a new storm sewer for I-74. No through traffic will be allowed on Anthony Drive between Dale and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

More Decatur kids impacted by gun violence

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Decatur has seen an increase in children and young adults being victims of gun violence this year compared to years past. Decatur police said they have seen 11 children under the age of 17, and at least 16 young adults under the age of 20 who were victims of gun violence.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur sees rise in young gun violence victims

DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — Decatur police say they have seen a rise in children and teen shooting victims in the past few years, but especially in 2022. Now, they want to see the community get more involved. The most recent young victim of gun violence in Decatur was 14-year-old...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Savoy man charged with making terrorism threats

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Michael Miller, a 54-year-old man from Savoy, was arraigned in court Tuesday, August 2, on accusations he threatened to commit a mass shooting on the intersection of Green and First Streets in Champaign, according to the state's attorney's office. On July 24, Miller sent a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Man accused of threatening mass shooting at Champaign intersection

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Savoy man has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony. Michael Miller, 54, is accused of threatening a mass shooting at First and Green streets in Champaign. Charges were filed after Miller allegedly sent hundreds of emails to Champaign Mayor...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Woman arrested for murder after deadly fight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Rantoul woman is dead after a physical altercation with another woman, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. Rantoul Police were called around 12:37 p.m. Monday to Carle Foundation Hospital for a battery victim. She died about 10 minutes later. Northrup identified the woman...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Man charged after deadly drag race crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Rantoul man is facing felony charges after police say he caused a crash that killed another man. Justin T. Shields, 21, is accused of drag racing 34-year-old Scott A. Boyne on June 12. Illinois State Police (ISP) believe the two were drag racing on...
RANTOUL, IL
foxillinois.com

Man arrested for possession of meth in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A 54-year-old man is facing meth charges after a traffic stop on Thursday. It happened on Route 16 in Charleston. Police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Darren F. Chism. While the vehicle was being searched an officer...
CHARLESTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Severe weather leaves cars stuck on flooded roads

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Severe flooding in Decatur had many roads looking more like rivers Tuesday morning. City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) offers these four tips for when flooding strikes:. Never drive or walk into flooded areas. An array of hidden hazards could disable your vehicle or put...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

EF-1 tornado touched down in Logan County

LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down briefly Monday morning in Logan County. It was on the ground for about three minutes starting at 5:12 a.m. Monday on the far west side of Beason, Illinois. It traveled 1.85 miles with an...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Woman in critical condition after shooting, suspect arrested

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — An Urbana woman has been arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm. Urbana police say they were called to the 2000 block of South Philo Road on Sunday, July 24 for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, they found a 30-year-old Urbana woman with...
URBANA, IL

