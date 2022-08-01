Niagara County clerk partners with WNY Food 4 Paws to support families in need

www.wnypapers.com
Niagara County announces 'Hope Links' campaign
The Niagara County Opioid (OASIS) Task Force will be launching its “Hope Links” campaign at the 2022 Niagara County Fair, according to Myrla Gibbons-Doxey, Niagara County Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (NCDMH) deputy director and co-chair of the OASIS task force public awareness/involvement subcommittee. The campaign asks fairgoers to complete one paper link by writing on that link something that has posed a significant life challenge to them, and something that gave them hope that they could triumph over that challenge. These links will be collected and utilized to create a visual representation that “Hope Links” the community together in the face of adversity.
Walk for Kidney Health supports patient programs and education
Aug. 21 event brings together local kidney community. The Walk for Kidney Health will return to the Buffalo Outer Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 21. The annual event is an opportunity for the community to show support for people with kidney disease, share health information and honor organ donors. The walk is this year’s main fundraiser for the Kidney Foundation of Western New York.
The Summit Federal Credit Union organizes companywide school supply drive
Donations of new school supply items to benefit a variety of groups throughout regions served by The Summit. The Summit Federal Credit Union has kicked off its 2022 school supply drive. Donation boxes are located in all 14 branches of The Summit, as well as I-Square in Irondequoit, and Center for the Arts of Homer.
Public health advisory for Olcott Beach
The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory at Olcott Beach located in Olcott. This advisory is anticipated to remain in effect until further notice. Surveillance sampling conducted Monday by the Niagara County Department of Health at Olcott Beach determined the water is not suitable for swimming because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.
$5.2 million restoration of Frontier House aided by National Grid economic development grant
Project at 198-year-old building on Center Street approved for $100,000 revitalization grant. A $100,000 National Grid economic development grant will be used by developers as part of a $5.2 million conversion of the historic Frontier House in Lewiston into a mixed-use building. The grant was made through National Grid’s Main...
City of Buffalo DPW provides update on Bird Island pier repairs
City of Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works, Parks & Streets Michael J. Finn, P.E., announced work to repair a section of the Bird Island pier, south of the Peace Bridge, is in full swing. The $690,000 repair effort will reposition 29 massive concrete blocks that were slammed by the “Halloween...
Niagara County announces upcoming closing of section of Porter Center Road in Lewiston
Niagara County Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal on Tuesday announced a section of Porter Center Road in the Town of Lewiston will be closed to all motorists, except local traffic, beginning Monday, Aug. 8. Electronic message boards are already in place warning motorists of the pending closure. The...
Niagara University Food Marketing Center of Excellence presents 2022 Innovation Summit: 'Built to Thrive'
Speakers across the retail food and service sectors will share their insights on reimagining a pathway to growth and innovation at the 2022 Niagara University Food Marketing Center of Excellence Summit, to be held Wednesday, Sept. 21. The conference, which begins at 11:45 a.m. with lunch and a welcome from...
20th annual Technology and Cybersecurity Forum set for September
Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Becky Wydysh announced the 20th annual Technology & Cybersecurity Forum will be held Sept. 20. A press release stated, “The forum has been Western New York’s leading technology event for the last two decades, featuring cybersecurity/technology vendor displays, educational sessions, and nationally recognized speakers.”
Police officer, former NFL player & Buffalo-born Niko Davis promoted to executive director of Buffalo Police Explorers
Founder Joelle Bence transitions into director of finance after 3 years of successful operations. The Buffalo Police Explorers announced Buffalo Police Department officer and former NFL player Niko Davis will become the new executive director of the Buffalo Police Explorers. He will replace the founder of the Buffalo Police Explorers, Det. Joelle Bence, who will enter the role of finance director within the organization.
Q&A: Kenny Wayne Shepherd brings new blues festival to Artpark
Guitar virtuoso curates inaugural ‘Backroads Blues Festival’ tour with his band, Buddy Guy, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram. Forging something out of nothing is, well, nothing new for blues rocker and five-time Grammy Award nominee Kenny Wayne Shepherd. At the age of 7, he picked up a guitar...
Racing heats up at 'Big R'
Ransomville Speedway’s 2022 season is continuing to roll right into the month of August, as VanDeMark Chemicals and JAGG Electrical and Control will be presenting the racing program on Friday, Aug. 5. The racing program will feature a full card of Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Investors Service Sportsman, KiPo Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks, and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman.
