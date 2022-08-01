New York Power Authority approves 5-year $38 million contract to build new gantry crane at flagship Niagara Power Project

www.wnypapers.com
$5.2 million restoration of Frontier House aided by National Grid economic development grant
Project at 198-year-old building on Center Street approved for $100,000 revitalization grant. A $100,000 National Grid economic development grant will be used by developers as part of a $5.2 million conversion of the historic Frontier House in Lewiston into a mixed-use building. The grant was made through National Grid’s Main...
Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
$1.5M will help remove another part of former Robert Moses Parkway
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A committee on Wednesday approved $1.5 million that will go toward removing another part of the former Robert Moses Parkway. They want to remove the part from Whirlpool State Park all the way up to the Town of Lewiston. This step helps the project move forward.
National Grid: Crane operator killed in incident at Mid River Marina
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating an incident after National Grid says one person was found dead at Mid River Marina on Wednesday. National Grid received a call around 3:30 p.m. to de-energize down wires. When they arrived they found a person...
City of Buffalo DPW provides update on Bird Island pier repairs
City of Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works, Parks & Streets Michael J. Finn, P.E., announced work to repair a section of the Bird Island pier, south of the Peace Bridge, is in full swing. The $690,000 repair effort will reposition 29 massive concrete blocks that were slammed by the “Halloween...
142 acres of Niagara Falls Redevelopment land at heart of development dispute
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A swath of Niagara Falls real estate — just across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino complex – is at the center of a development tug-of-war between the land’s owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC, and the city. At issue is whether...
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
Tonawanda man gets answers from National Fuel on lawn damage repair
A gas line was replaced underground at a Town of Tonawanda man's home in January, and he's still trying to get the ground fixed.
Western New York’s “Battle Of The Cattle” Is Over
It all started with two wandering cows, and it looks like it ends behind bars?. This is a crazy story. Two of the cows from McKee Farms in Newfane walked down the street until they landed on Asha’s Farm Sanctuary on Coomer Road. Scott Gregson, owner of McKee Farms,...
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
Best Places To Go Dumpster Diving In Western New York
Dumpster diving is a great way to find a hidden gem and give it a new lease on life. You can find materials or items and repurpose them in a way to make them your own. Some people take the risk of dumpster diving for food trash, which can be a risk. Back in my college days, I will admit, I dumpster dived in the Dunkin Donuts trash bin once or twice, and it may sound gross, but you could find a lot of the donuts in tact, protected by a clear plastic bag.
Gov. Hochul announces $682 million in funding for affordable housing
Gov. Hochul announced Monday that $682 million will go towards funding to create or preserve 1,600 homes across the state.
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
Hamburg Amazon Facility sits without activity
HAMBURG, N.Y. — We are working to learn more about what is happening with the Amazon warehouse built in Hamburg. It's located off Route 5 and Bayview Road in the Lake Erie Commerce Center Park and so far there's no apparent activity around the 181,000-square-foot distribution center. Weeks after...
A Sizable Portion Of Land Collapsed Into The Buffalo River
A section of shoreline behind the DL&W station collapsed into the Buffalo River this past weekend. What used to be a civilian walkway behind the historic train station is now sitting at the bottom of the Buffalo River. According to the NFTA, a large section of the ground behind the DL&W station collapsed and fell into the river below.
Local cannabis lounge loses occupancy license
A back and forth battle has started between a local cannabis lounge and New York State. The lounge has lost its occupancy and is starting a petition to come back in business.
Niagara University Food Marketing Center of Excellence presents 2022 Innovation Summit: 'Built to Thrive'
Speakers across the retail food and service sectors will share their insights on reimagining a pathway to growth and innovation at the 2022 Niagara University Food Marketing Center of Excellence Summit, to be held Wednesday, Sept. 21. The conference, which begins at 11:45 a.m. with lunch and a welcome from...
Essex Homes embarking on 88-unit patio homes project in Lewiston
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Essex Homes of Western New York is embarking on its first large-scale development in Niagara County. The Clarence-based home builder is beginning the first phase of the 88-lot Patios at Essex Ridge subdivision, off Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lewiston. The project is one...
