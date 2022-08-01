Alliance council discusses changing dates on fireworks ordinance

panhandlepost.com
Chadron council approve new CSC bus stop, enforcement of illegal parking
On Aug. 1 the Chadron City Council approved Resolution 2022-85 allowing the enforcement of illegal parking within the designated bus stop located at 319 E 10th Street. The city has been working closely with Mark Hunt, Campus Security Manager, to prepare the “cutout” section for the bus stop. Signs have been posted indicating “bus parking only”, parking stripes to be removed and a bench to be installed for the convenience of riders to sit and wait for the bus.
Chadron City Transit office moving to new location
A lot is happening the world of City Transit. The Chadron City Transit is excited to announce our new office to be located at 127 W. 2nd Street #101 with storefront windows. This is an exciting move for City Transit allowing the drivers to have an office to report to, the public to visit and inquire about Transit Services or questions about Chadron, a community room for Transit meetings with the public and an indoor “bus stop” during inclement weather. The new office will be open and fully operational the week of August 8.
RSVP, NCAP to hold mobile food pantry in Alliance
Alliance – Box Butte County RSVP will be hosting a mobile food pantry in conjunction with Northwest Community Action Partnership and Food bank for the Heartland on Wednesday, August 10 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. This is a free program which distributes food to families in Alliance, serving...
Animal licensing, limited animal shelter resources in Chadron
As of August 1 the City of Chadron has limited resources to board and house stray animals. We would like to ask everyone living within the City of Chadron that owns a dog to ensure they have their pet(s) licensed with the City of Chadron. Licensing your pets allows the...
8 harvested in state’s first special elk depredation season
Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties. “I would call the season a success, with eight elk harvested in...
News Channel Nebraska
Scotts Bluff County children warn dad about kitten theft happening in driveway
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff Police were called out or an attempted theft of kittens. The reporting party advised to police that his 6 and 12 year old sons told their father that their kittens were being put in a woman’s van. This woman was identified as 70-year-old Catherine...
kfornow.com
Firefighters Making Progress Against Panhandle Range Fire
Gering, NE -10/11 News- (August 3, 2022) The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s...
Alliance Police Department receives accreditation status
Alliance – It is with great pride and pleasure we announce that as of July 26, the City of Alliance Police Department has received accredited status from the State of Nebraska!. Accreditation is a testament to the dedication and sacrifice of our police force in order to excel in...
KETV.com
Wildfire in Nebraska panhandle now 85% contained
GERING, Neb. — Firefighters in the Nebraska panhandle have made huge progress against a wildfire. The Carter Canyon fire is now 85% contained. The wildfire has burned more than 15,000 acres near Gering. The local power district is working to restore outages related to the fire. Nebraska Emergency Management...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Firefighters begin some ‘mop-up’ work on wildfire in Nebraska Panhandle
LINCOLN — Firefighters began some “mop-up” work Tuesday at a wildfire south of Gering that charred more than 150,000 acres of Nebraska’s scenic Wildcat Hills, destroying three homes. Ben Bohall of the Nebraska Forest Service said crews remain wary of shifting winds as they work to...
doniphanherald.com
Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire
SCOTTSBLUFF -- For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods for the second summer in a row. Cassy Eskam, together with her husband and children, live on a ranch at the base of Carter...
News Channel Nebraska
Family ranch of 5 generations burns down in Carter Canyon Fire
GERING, Neb. — During the Carter Canyon fire, which grew to burn over 15,500 acres, three houses were destroyed. One of those houses was occupied by David and Carolyne Ewing. They are both 72-years-old and lived in their ranch house for 20 years, their son Josh Ewing said Carolyn evacuated immediately and David stayed to try to wet down the house and cut lines in the fences for the cattle to run away.
klkntv.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cedar Canyon fire burning in Scotts Bluff County; smoke to affect Laramie and southern Goshen Counties
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple fires ignited in Southern Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska on Saturday, likely due to lightning strikes. Units from Laramie County fire districts have responded to assist, and winds are expected to carry thick smoke across southern Goshen and Laramie Counties into Cheyenne. Tweets from Nebraska...
Most of Nebraska wildfire contained, despite lack of rain
GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews made substantial headway in containing a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes, despite getting significantly less rain than officials hoped for. Officials believed the Carter Canyon Fire south of Gering was about 85% contained by Wednesday morning after being only about 30% contained a day earlier, Ben Bohall with the Nebraska Forest Service said. Fire crews had hoped storms Tuesday would bring heavy rains to help douse the flames, but Bohall said the area instead only saw light showers and lightning strikes that sparked two additional fires. The first fire was sparked inside the wildfire parameters and was extinguished after burning a little more than 3 acres (12,140 square meters), Bohall said. The second fire erupted in Banner County south of the wildfire and was put out after burning about 5 acres (20,234 square meters), he said.
Sioux County Fair schedule of events in Harrison
The Sioux County Fair will be held July 29 - Aug. 7 in Harrison. This year's theme is "Party 'Til The Cows Come Home".
News Channel Nebraska
Severe Thunderstorm for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m. for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties. At 3:55 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wildcat Hills Campground to near Oliver Reservoir, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska National Guard activated for wildfire
GERING, Neb. - More help is coming to the Nebraska panhandle to control the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering. At the request of local authorities, and approval of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Army National Guard activated six personnel with a Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket. Authorities said the...
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
A wildfire raging in the Nebraska Panhandle has led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes just south of Gering.
Scotts Bluff Natl. Mon. to present "From Wagons to Wagons: the Studebaker Story"
Gering, NE – Did you know that before the Studebaker company began building automobiles, they built wagons?. Come join monument volunteer Jerry Lucas at the amphitheater behind the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center on Tuesday, August 2 at 7:00 p.m. for this FREE program. We will take a closer look at the Studebaker family’s history and ability to succeed through adaptation and innovation. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be moved indoors to the visitor center theater. The Scotts Bluff National Monument outdoor amphitheater is located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering, NE.
