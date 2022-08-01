www.click2houston.com
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Inside the Program: Goose Creek Memorial Football
Earlier this year the VYPE Media team visited the campus of Goose Creek Memorial at the Goose Creek CISD Fall Media Day. We had the pleasure of sitting down with the talented athletes and coaches at Goose Creek CISD to take you inside the program. Get ready for the season...
The Fieldhouse anticipates 2023 opening on Riley Fuzzel Road
Fieldhouse will offer indoor and outdoor fields alongside a full kitchen and patio when it opens in 2023. (Rendering courtesy The Fieldhouse) Indoor and outdoor sports complex Fieldhouse has announced it is planning a late 2023 opening at 2007 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring. According to an email from Susanne McLeod,...
Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
Development and gentrification are thick in the air around Houston's best breakfast tacos
Brothers Taco House sits amid empty lots waiting to be built up in East Downtown.
Texas horned lizards moved to Pearland in effort to increase native population
The city of Pearland will now be home to a dozen Texas horned lizards. (Courtesy Dan Pawlak/National Park Service) The city of Pearland will now be home to a dozen Texas horned lizards. The reptiles will reside at the Delores Fenwick Nature Center located at 5750 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland, the...
La Niña is expected to continue into fall. Here's the impact it will have across Houston
HOUSTON — La Niña may be staying with us for longer than anticipated — likely through the rest of summer, fall and potentially into early winter. So what does that mean for us as we head into the peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10?. For...
Cheers to an Award Winning Beer in Katy
Katy – Houston Life celebrated National IPA Day by sending Melanie Camp to Katy-based, No Label Brewing Company, to try their award winning brew. It’s been a big year for the brewery. Their Cali Boy IPA took home a Silver Award at the prestigious 2022 World Beer Cup. More than 10,000 beers from nearly 2,500 breweries in 57 countries competed for the honor.
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
Truck Spills Cow Intestines On Texas Road: 'Worst Smell I Ever Smelled'
"I have not ever encountered anything like this before. This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled."
Houston Cat Lady Missing Inside the Walls of Her Home For Years
61-year-old Mary lived in a small home in the middle of an up-and-coming area in Houston. Many new buildings were being built all around the area, and eventually, a developer approached Mary and offered to buy her house, however, she declined their offers. Unable to sway Mary, developers continued to...
This singer is helping thousands of people in Houston
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Officials say a truck spilled cow intestines all over a road in north Houston
“I have not ever encountered anything like this before," said Tahj Scott. "This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”
Houston chefs chat about aftermath of Good Morning America's national burger competition
After losing to Bun B's Trill Burgers, the Burger-chan owners open up.
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar now open in Katy
Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails. (Courtesy Blue Bird) Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar opened July 30 at 1645 Winding Hollow Drive, Ste. 208, Katy. Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails along with live music. 346-251-5090. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community Impact...
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
Two men killed within minutes just half-mile apart in Houston’s Third Ward
HOUSTON (CW39) Multiple shootings overnight, two fatal has police working at extent. Police are investigating two violent shootings in Third Ward alone, that happened minutes apart, resulting in fatalities. One man was killed on a bike path in the neighborhood. The killer(s) got away. The first victim was shot several...
SUV driver identified in fatal collision with 18-wheeler along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The identity of the driver killed in a Wednesday morning wreck along Interstate 10 in Jefferson County west of Beaumont, has been reveled. The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet SUV headed west in the inside lanes of Interstate 10 died at the scene of the wreck just east of the FM365 exit according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Typhoon Texas offering end-of-season deal: Here’s how to claim it
KATY, Texas – Typhoon Texas said Tuesday that it is offering free admission for the remainder of the season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass. In a news release, the park explained that’s the equivalent of more than a month of free, unlimited fun. To take...
