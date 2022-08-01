ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Click2Houston.com

Inside the Program: Goose Creek Memorial Football

Earlier this year the VYPE Media team visited the campus of Goose Creek Memorial at the Goose Creek CISD Fall Media Day. We had the pleasure of sitting down with the talented athletes and coaches at Goose Creek CISD to take you inside the program. Get ready for the season...
BAYTOWN, TX
cw39.com

Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cheers to an Award Winning Beer in Katy

Katy – Houston Life celebrated National IPA Day by sending Melanie Camp to Katy-based, No Label Brewing Company, to try their award winning brew. It’s been a big year for the brewery. Their Cali Boy IPA took home a Silver Award at the prestigious 2022 World Beer Cup. More than 10,000 beers from nearly 2,500 breweries in 57 countries competed for the honor.
KATY, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston

There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar now open in Katy

Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails. (Courtesy Blue Bird) Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar opened July 30 at 1645 Winding Hollow Drive, Ste. 208, Katy. Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails along with live music. 346-251-5090. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community Impact...
KATY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston

HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
SPRING, TX
cw39.com

Two men killed within minutes just half-mile apart in Houston’s Third Ward

HOUSTON (CW39) Multiple shootings overnight, two fatal has police working at extent. Police are investigating two violent shootings in Third Ward alone, that happened minutes apart, resulting in fatalities. One man was killed on a bike path in the neighborhood. The killer(s) got away. The first victim was shot several...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Typhoon Texas offering end-of-season deal: Here’s how to claim it

KATY, Texas – Typhoon Texas said Tuesday that it is offering free admission for the remainder of the season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass. In a news release, the park explained that’s the equivalent of more than a month of free, unlimited fun. To take...
KATY, TX

