Tony Nese Says Bryan Danielson Wanted To Work With Cruiserweight Division When He Was In WWE

Last night’s WWE Raw felt like a different show under Triple H, and Kevin Nash has an idea of one big reason why. As you know, Triple H is now in control of WWE’s creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement and Nash discussed one of the big changes in terms of the show’s production he expects is the case on the latest episode of Kliq This for Ad Free Shows — namely, the shows being written and ready on time.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO