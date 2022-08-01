Tony Nese Says Bryan Danielson Wanted To Work With Cruiserweight Division When He Was In WWE

411mania.com
411mania.com
Updated WWE NXT Heatwave Card
WWE has an updated lineup for its NXT Heatwave special following tonight’s episode of NXT. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on August 16th live on USA Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh. * NXT Women’s Championship Match:...
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW
In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage. Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible...
Sam Alvey Says He’d Want to Get Into Wrestling & WWE If He Doesn’t Continue in UFC
– Sportskeeda MMA spoke to UFC fighter Sam Alvey ahead of UFC on ESPN 40, where he’s facing Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend. During the interview, Alvey expressed his interest in wanting to join WWE if he doesn’t continue fighting in UFC after this fight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful and Sportskeeda):
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 08.04.22
-The plan, between the weekly shows I do, is to have WCW Clash of Champions Aug 97 done this weekend and then hit SummerSlam 97. We will see if I can get all 4 Aug 97 specials done or I end up with another Uncensored 97 situation. Let’s get to it!
Damian Priest Thinks Buying & Reviving ROH Is a ‘Positive’ for the Business
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) and the company’s revival under his ownership. Priest noted on Tony Khan buying ROH, “Anytime that there’s another avenue for the boys...
Updated Lineup For Impact Emergence
Impact has an updated lineup for next week’s Impact Emergence following this week’s show. You can check out the full card below for the special, which airs on Impact! Plus next Friday:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley. * Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne...
WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances
– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Will Never Get The Credit He Deserves, Supports New Regime In WWE
In an interview with the MackMania podcast (via Fightful), Paul Heyman spoke about the work ethic of Vince McMahon and why he believes the former WWE CEO will never get the credit he deserves. McMahon retired last month after the WWE board announced it was investigating claims of misconduct against him. Here are highlights:
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Announces That He’s Cancer-Free
Hacksaw Jim Duggan has pinned cancer to the mat again, announcing that he is once again cancer-free. As reported in May, Duggan had announced back in May that his cancer had returned. The WWE Hall of Famer shared a video on Instagram noting that he is now cancer-free following treatment.
Jay Lethal Talks About Preparing Ric Flair For His Final Match
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jay Lethal spoke about the work that went into preparing Ric Flair for his last match, which happened on Sunday. Flair and Andrade el Idolo defeated Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, after Flair pinned Jarrett with the figure four. Here are highlights:
WWE Sets Two Matches For Next Week’s NXT
Two matches are official for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next Tuesday’s episode:. In addition, Nikkita Lyons challenged Kiana James to a match next week but that has yet to be confirmed. NXT airs next Tuesday live on...
Outlaw Wrestling Running Four Back-to-Back Shows This Month
– Outlaw Wrestling in New York is set to run four shows this month on back-to-back nights from August 18-21. They are kicking off their run on Thursday, August 18 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Here are more details:. Outlaw Wrestling returns in August with 4...
Kevin Nash On What He Thinks The Biggest Raw Change Is Under Triple H
Last night’s WWE Raw felt like a different show under Triple H, and Kevin Nash has an idea of one big reason why. As you know, Triple H is now in control of WWE’s creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement and Nash discussed one of the big changes in terms of the show’s production he expects is the case on the latest episode of Kliq This for Ad Free Shows — namely, the shows being written and ready on time.
AEW Sets Date For Battle Of The Belts IV Taping
AEW will host its next Battle of the Belts taping in October. The company announced on Thursday that it will hold tapings in Washington, DC on October 5th and 7th, with the Friday taping being for Battle of the Belts IV. There’s no official word on when the special will...
Tony Khan Is Excited For Madison Rayne To Join AEW, Says He’s Open To Her Wrestling
As previously reported, AEW has expanded its talent relations and development team. This includes Madison Rayne joining the company as a coach for the women’s division. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW CEO Tony Khan said he was excited that Rayne is All Elite and spoke about if she would end up wrestling as well. He said:
Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK: Ilja Dragunov’s Announcement, More
WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK, featuring Ilja Dragunov’s announcement and more. You can check out the full clips below and our own Ian Hamilton’s review of this week’s episode here.
Note On Mance Warner’s MLW Status Following AEW Debut
Mance Warner was part of AEW’s tapings on Wednesday, and a new report has a note on his MLW status. Warner made his return to MLW in late June, and made his debut at last night’s AEW Dynamite taping, with his first match airing on tonight’s AEW Dark.
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
Savannah Evans does battle with Alisha on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:. Gia Miller and Josh Mathews present another BEFORE THE IMPACT – including exclusive...
Bryan Danielson on His Stint on the WWE Creative Team, Loved Working With Bruce Prichard
– During a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette during Starrcast V, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed his stint as part of the WWE creative team. Danielson also had praise for Bruce Prichard and said he loved working with him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bryan Danielson...
Road Dogg Loved Producing For Ric Flair’s Last Match, Will Sit In On Impact Emergence
Road Dogg worked as a producer on Ric Flair’s Last Match on Sunday, and he recently shared his thoughts on working at the show. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on his Oh… You Didn’t Know? Podcast about working on the show, adding that he will be “sitting in” on Impact’s shows in Chicago including Emergence next Friday. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful):
