NYS: Launch of intellectual & developmental disabilities advisory council on domestic violence

Walk for Kidney Health supports patient programs and education
Aug. 21 event brings together local kidney community. The Walk for Kidney Health will return to the Buffalo Outer Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 21. The annual event is an opportunity for the community to show support for people with kidney disease, share health information and honor organ donors. The walk is this year’s main fundraiser for the Kidney Foundation of Western New York.
Hochul launches health care worker bonus program
State budget allocates $1.3 billion to Medicaid program for retention of employees in frontline health care & mental hygiene positions. √ Online portal launching for eligible employers to disburse funds to qualified employees. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the health care and mental hygiene worker bonus program. Enacted...
DEC: Hunting & trapping licenses are now on sale
Expanded hunting opportunities continue for 2022-23 season. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced hunting and trapping licenses and deer management permits (DMPs) for the 2022-23 seasons are now on sale. Expanded hunting opportunities offered last year are also available to hunters this year. “Half-a-million New...
