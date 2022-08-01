Second round of East Side Commercial Districts Program in Buffalo includes $4 million in additional funding & expanded building renovation program

www.wnypapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
wnypapers.com
$5.2 million restoration of Frontier House aided by National Grid economic development grant
Project at 198-year-old building on Center Street approved for $100,000 revitalization grant. A $100,000 National Grid economic development grant will be used by developers as part of a $5.2 million conversion of the historic Frontier House in Lewiston into a mixed-use building. The grant was made through National Grid’s Main...
142 acres of Niagara Falls Redevelopment land at heart of development dispute
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A swath of Niagara Falls real estate — just across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino complex – is at the center of a development tug-of-war between the land’s owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC, and the city. At issue is whether...
wnypapers.com
Niagara University Food Marketing Center of Excellence presents 2022 Innovation Summit: 'Built to Thrive'
Speakers across the retail food and service sectors will share their insights on reimagining a pathway to growth and innovation at the 2022 Niagara University Food Marketing Center of Excellence Summit, to be held Wednesday, Sept. 21. The conference, which begins at 11:45 a.m. with lunch and a welcome from...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
Insulation and Asbestos Workers holding recruiting events
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a job? The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers, Local Union #4 will hold monthly recruiting events over the next year, the New York State Department of Labor announced Wednesday. The events will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, […]
The Truth Behind Crooked Lines On Forest Ave In Buffalo
This weekend social media was up in arms over what was the worst lane painting job in the history of Buffalo, New York. Pictures of the crooked and curvey painted lines on Forest Ave had people all over Western New York up in arms over how could someone do a job like that.
Chicken Wings in Western New York Listed as “Market Price”
One of the biggest storylines over the last few months and even into last year is the price of food. It's no secret that the price of food at both restaurants and the grocery store have risen, and some food items have been more costly than others. Here in Buffalo...
wnypapers.com
City of Buffalo DPW provides update on Bird Island pier repairs
City of Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works, Parks & Streets Michael J. Finn, P.E., announced work to repair a section of the Bird Island pier, south of the Peace Bridge, is in full swing. The $690,000 repair effort will reposition 29 massive concrete blocks that were slammed by the “Halloween...
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Essex Homes embarking on 88-unit patio homes project in Lewiston
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Essex Homes of Western New York is embarking on its first large-scale development in Niagara County. The Clarence-based home builder is beginning the first phase of the 88-lot Patios at Essex Ridge subdivision, off Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lewiston. The project is one...
Gov. Hochul announces open applications for East Side programs
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications for programs supporting Buffalo's East Side will open on August 1.
A Sizable Portion Of Land Collapsed Into The Buffalo River
A section of shoreline behind the DL&W station collapsed into the Buffalo River this past weekend. What used to be a civilian walkway behind the historic train station is now sitting at the bottom of the Buffalo River. According to the NFTA, a large section of the ground behind the DL&W station collapsed and fell into the river below.
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
Tonawanda man gets answers from National Fuel on lawn damage repair
A gas line was replaced underground at a Town of Tonawanda man's home in January, and he's still trying to get the ground fixed.
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
New York State allocates $1.3 billion for health care worker bonuses
(WSYR-TV) – In an effort to strengthen and bolster the health care workforce, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The program includes $1.3 billion allocated for retention bonuses for eligible health care and mental hygiene workers through an online portal. Enacted in the 2023 New […]
WKBW-TV
Community healing time from Buffalo’s mass shooting
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A series of gatherings to help the community continue to recover from Buffalo’s mass shooting is underway. It’s been nearly three months since ten victims were murdered at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14. Now survivors and the...
National bus driver shortage predicted to impact Buffalo schools this year
The Buffalo Public School District anticipates that the national bus driver shortage will impact yellow bus transportation this upcoming school year.
