Judge declares mistrial in case of man charged with murder of former U of L cheerleader

Kentucky State Police arrested three Hardin County men stemming from the murder of a man in the Hart County community of Magnolia over the weekend. Troopers at the Bowling Green Post say on Friday evening, July 29, just before 6 p.m., they were contacted by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, requesting them to conduct a death investigation, after deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road in Magnolia, and found a man dead in a yard near the home.

HART COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO