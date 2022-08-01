Judge declares mistrial in case of man charged with murder of former U of L cheerleader

www.wdrb.com
Brian Glass
3d ago
once again white privilege I read from the commentors! what dont you people get. Its ILLEGAL to drive impaired and he already had a DUI conviction from the past. Guilty as charged! This isnt new. People who do what he did including leaving scene of crime are usually found guilty and serve "some kind" of sentence!
Reply(1)
6
NS
3d ago
I get it, he should not have been drinking and driving but did he kid nap her and force her into the car of really drunk man? I can see murder charges for someone he killed by wrecking into but a grown adult should also know the chances they take by getting into the car with someone drinking.
Reply(1)
7
Comments / 11