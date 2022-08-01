ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Narcity

The White Arctic Wolf That Escaped Near Niagara Falls Was 'Fatally Shot' By Police

The white wolf that had run loose near Niagara Falls earlier this week was found, but unfortunately, was shot to death due to safety concerns. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. On Wednesday, August 3, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) warned the...
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man indicted on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Shoplifting Incident In WNY Leads To A High-Speed Police Chase

Four shoplifting suspects led police on a high-speed chase in Niagara County. What began as most likely a misdemeanor crime quickly turned into a felonious and dangerous situation. According to Saland Law PC,. The most common criminal charge for shoplifting in New York is Petit Larceny, PL 155.25, which is...
ubspectrum.com

No charges filed in connection with fallout surrounding Allen West speech

University Police have not filed any criminal charges related to the events surrounding conservative commentator Allen West’s on-campus speech, Deputy Chief of Police Josh Sticht told The Spectrum in an email last month. Sticht spoke of the investigation in the past tense but said the case remains open. “The...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#Nfpd#Niagara Falls Police
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave. Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man

A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
2 On Your Side

4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for possession of heroin, meth & outstanding warrants

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Gowanda on Monday for outstanding warrants in Erie County and the City of Buffalo. Following his arrest, a search of his residence reportedly resulted in the recovery of several narcotics. Ethan McHale was pulled over by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies after leaving his residence on […]
GOWANDA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy