www.wnypapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Summer Nights at the SC LoungeJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Amherst father, grandmother slapped with several charges in alleged kidnapping of 4-year-old
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping after being accused of abducting his toddler from an Erie County Social Services office during a supervised visit. 22-year-old Shaland S. Souverain abducted his 4-year-old child from the Erie County Department of Social Services office on Union Road in Cheektowaga […]
Buffalo man indicted for referencing mass shooting while robbing convenience store
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon for making threats while robbing a convenience store in May. It is alleged that on May 25 just before 4:30 p.m., 45-year-old Sean Q. Ingleman of Buffalo attempted to steal cash from a convenience store on Main St. near West Winspear Ave. in […]
Narcity
The White Arctic Wolf That Escaped Near Niagara Falls Was 'Fatally Shot' By Police
The white wolf that had run loose near Niagara Falls earlier this week was found, but unfortunately, was shot to death due to safety concerns. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. On Wednesday, August 3, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) warned the...
Buffalo man indicted on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo man pleads guilty to assault and gun charges from three crimes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing up to 37 years in prison following a guilty plea on assault and gun charges from three separate crimes. 27-year-old Wayne A. Smothers pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of assault. Police say that on […]
DNA links Amherst man to attempted robbery outside Buffalo casino
Joseph Whitney is being held without bail.
A Shoplifting Incident In WNY Leads To A High-Speed Police Chase
Four shoplifting suspects led police on a high-speed chase in Niagara County. What began as most likely a misdemeanor crime quickly turned into a felonious and dangerous situation. According to Saland Law PC,. The most common criminal charge for shoplifting in New York is Petit Larceny, PL 155.25, which is...
ubspectrum.com
No charges filed in connection with fallout surrounding Allen West speech
University Police have not filed any criminal charges related to the events surrounding conservative commentator Allen West’s on-campus speech, Deputy Chief of Police Josh Sticht told The Spectrum in an email last month. Sticht spoke of the investigation in the past tense but said the case remains open. “The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffalo man indicted in murder of his brother on Thatcher Avenue
Jerome Cole will be back in front of a judge on August 19 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.
Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave. Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie […]
NYSP: Drunk driver was nearly 4x legal limit
State police say his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.30 percent.
chautauquatoday.com
Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man
A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot on Niagara Street Tuesday night
Buffalo Police told 7 News a man was shot on Niagara Street near Hertel just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
Owner of Mid River Marina dead after crane accident in Town of Tonawanda
A spokesperson from National Grid said a crane operator, not connected to National Grid, died after hitting power lines.
Shoplifting suspects who led high-speed chase caught in Medina, NCSO says
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men and a woman are in custody after a shoplifting incident in Niagara County resulted in a high-speed chase Tuesday evening, according to the County Sheriff’s office. At the time of the chase, a Niagara County official told News 4’s Tara Lynch that spike strips were used in an attempt […]
Deputies at Erie County Holding Center prevent suicide
No injuries were reported when he was evaluated by medical personnel.
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to deadly crash on Bailey Avenue
The crash occurred on July 8, 2020 in the area of Bailey Avenue and East Lovejoy Street. A judge found him guilty of one count of second-degree manslaughter in June.
87-year-old man from Town of Wheatfield is missing
Brosseau is 5'6" and 115 lbs. He may be wearing tan pants and a button-down shirt.
Man arrested for possession of heroin, meth & outstanding warrants
GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Gowanda on Monday for outstanding warrants in Erie County and the City of Buffalo. Following his arrest, a search of his residence reportedly resulted in the recovery of several narcotics. Ethan McHale was pulled over by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies after leaving his residence on […]
Comments / 0