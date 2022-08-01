ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Click2Houston.com

Inside the Program: Goose Creek Memorial Football

Earlier this year the VYPE Media team visited the campus of Goose Creek Memorial at the Goose Creek CISD Fall Media Day. We had the pleasure of sitting down with the talented athletes and coaches at Goose Creek CISD to take you inside the program. Get ready for the season...
BAYTOWN, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas

Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
BELLVILLE, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

21+ Things to Do in Pearland TX This Weekend

When you have a state full of cities with names like “Round Rock,” “Bug Tussle,” “Sugar Land,” and “Amarillo,” we had to know why Pearland was named as such to give some context to our list of things to do. It started out being known as “Mark Belt,” after a man who sorted mail out of his home before sending it off via the railroad to Galveston.
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

LIST: The best little bookstores in Texas, according to Yelp

There are many fine bookshops scattered throughout Texas and several are in the Houston area. Recently, Yelp identified the most-beloved and best-reviewed bookstores in the state. The crowd-sourced review website identified businesses in the Bookstores category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and...
HOUSTON, TX
Power 95.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing. Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive...
HOUSTON, TX
WOWK 13 News

Yeager Airport looks to add flights to Dallas, Houston

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A grant from the Federal Government to West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) will be used to make a connection to the Lone Star State. Airport Director Nick Keller says the money will be used to support new services to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) or Houston George Bush Intercontinental […]
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 newly opened businesses in Tomball, Magnolia

Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are have opened recently? Check out several that are newly opened below. All American Burgers,...
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cheers to an Award Winning Beer in Katy

Katy – Houston Life celebrated National IPA Day by sending Melanie Camp to Katy-based, No Label Brewing Company, to try their award winning brew. It’s been a big year for the brewery. Their Cali Boy IPA took home a Silver Award at the prestigious 2022 World Beer Cup. More than 10,000 beers from nearly 2,500 breweries in 57 countries competed for the honor.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Typhoon Texas offering end-of-season deal: Here’s how to claim it

KATY, Texas – Typhoon Texas said Tuesday that it is offering free admission for the remainder of the season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass. In a news release, the park explained that’s the equivalent of more than a month of free, unlimited fun. To take...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

City of Houston unveils new veteran housing in Midtown

HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday. Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center. The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability. The 42,000 sq....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Tasting Room to close final location in City Centre after 20+ years in Houston

HOUSTON – The Tasting Room announced that it is officially closing its doors forever at its final location after 20+ years in Houston. The restaurant is widely-known for its extensive wine list and brunch items. The Tasting Room was founded in 2002 by Jerry Lasco, who was nominated for HBJ’s “2022 Most Admired CEO Awards.” The Tasting Room operated four Houston locations through the years, with the original and most iconic Uptown Park location closing in May of 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE

