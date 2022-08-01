ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DEC: Nearly $1 million in first round of community forest conservation grants; one for Lewiston

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
#Lewiston#Long Island#Sustainable Agriculture#The State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility

NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
POLITICS
wnypapers.com

City of Buffalo DPW provides update on Bird Island pier repairs

City of Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works, Parks & Streets Michael J. Finn, P.E., announced work to repair a section of the Bird Island pier, south of the Peace Bridge, is in full swing. The $690,000 repair effort will reposition 29 massive concrete blocks that were slammed by the “Halloween...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

DEC: Hunting & trapping licenses are now on sale

Expanded hunting opportunities continue for 2022-23 season. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced hunting and trapping licenses and deer management permits (DMPs) for the 2022-23 seasons are now on sale. Expanded hunting opportunities offered last year are also available to hunters this year. “Half-a-million New...
HOBBIES
96.1 The Breeze

Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State

The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
HOBBIES
2 On Your Side

Essex Homes embarking on 88-unit patio homes project in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Essex Homes of Western New York is embarking on its first large-scale development in Niagara County. The Clarence-based home builder is beginning the first phase of the 88-lot Patios at Essex Ridge subdivision, off Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lewiston. The project is one...
2 On Your Side

Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area

AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
AMHERST, NY
wnypapers.com

The Summit Federal Credit Union organizes companywide school supply drive

Donations of new school supply items to benefit a variety of groups throughout regions served by The Summit. The Summit Federal Credit Union has kicked off its 2022 school supply drive. Donation boxes are located in all 14 branches of The Summit, as well as I-Square in Irondequoit, and Center for the Arts of Homer.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County announces 'Hope Links' campaign

The Niagara County Opioid (OASIS) Task Force will be launching its “Hope Links” campaign at the 2022 Niagara County Fair, according to Myrla Gibbons-Doxey, Niagara County Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (NCDMH) deputy director and co-chair of the OASIS task force public awareness/involvement subcommittee. The campaign asks fairgoers to complete one paper link by writing on that link something that has posed a significant life challenge to them, and something that gave them hope that they could triumph over that challenge. These links will be collected and utilized to create a visual representation that “Hope Links” the community together in the face of adversity.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
POLITICS

