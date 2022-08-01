DEC: Nearly $1 million in first round of community forest conservation grants; one for Lewiston

www.wnypapers.com
$1.5M will help remove another part of former Robert Moses Parkway
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A committee on Wednesday approved $1.5 million that will go toward removing another part of the former Robert Moses Parkway. They want to remove the part from Whirlpool State Park all the way up to the Town of Lewiston. This step helps the project move forward.
$5.2 million restoration of Frontier House aided by National Grid economic development grant
Project at 198-year-old building on Center Street approved for $100,000 revitalization grant. A $100,000 National Grid economic development grant will be used by developers as part of a $5.2 million conversion of the historic Frontier House in Lewiston into a mixed-use building. The grant was made through National Grid’s Main...
If You’re Hunting For The First Time In New York State You’ll Need This
New York State hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits are on sale now, but before you can buy one for the first time, you'll need to do this one thing. Hunting Licenses Are On Sale Now In New York State. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
Western New York’s “Battle Of The Cattle” Is Over
It all started with two wandering cows, and it looks like it ends behind bars?. This is a crazy story. Two of the cows from McKee Farms in Newfane walked down the street until they landed on Asha’s Farm Sanctuary on Coomer Road. Scott Gregson, owner of McKee Farms,...
Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
142 acres of Niagara Falls Redevelopment land at heart of development dispute
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A swath of Niagara Falls real estate — just across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino complex – is at the center of a development tug-of-war between the land’s owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC, and the city. At issue is whether...
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
City of Buffalo DPW provides update on Bird Island pier repairs
City of Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works, Parks & Streets Michael J. Finn, P.E., announced work to repair a section of the Bird Island pier, south of the Peace Bridge, is in full swing. The $690,000 repair effort will reposition 29 massive concrete blocks that were slammed by the “Halloween...
DEC: Hunting & trapping licenses are now on sale
Expanded hunting opportunities continue for 2022-23 season. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced hunting and trapping licenses and deer management permits (DMPs) for the 2022-23 seasons are now on sale. Expanded hunting opportunities offered last year are also available to hunters this year. “Half-a-million New...
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
Essex Homes embarking on 88-unit patio homes project in Lewiston
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Essex Homes of Western New York is embarking on its first large-scale development in Niagara County. The Clarence-based home builder is beginning the first phase of the 88-lot Patios at Essex Ridge subdivision, off Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lewiston. The project is one...
Niagara County announces upcoming closing of section of Porter Center Road in Lewiston
Niagara County Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal on Tuesday announced a section of Porter Center Road in the Town of Lewiston will be closed to all motorists, except local traffic, beginning Monday, Aug. 8. Electronic message boards are already in place warning motorists of the pending closure. The...
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
Owner of Newfane farm sanctuary charged with grand larceny, released
New York State Police said they were processing the arrest of Tracy Murphy, the owner of Asha's, on Tuesday morning.
The Summit Federal Credit Union organizes companywide school supply drive
Donations of new school supply items to benefit a variety of groups throughout regions served by The Summit. The Summit Federal Credit Union has kicked off its 2022 school supply drive. Donation boxes are located in all 14 branches of The Summit, as well as I-Square in Irondequoit, and Center for the Arts of Homer.
Someone Is Breaking Into Cars At These Western New York Parks
The place you have always taken your children for a nice family walk may not be as safe as you once thought. Kristine Bailey took her kids for a nature walk on Monday, like she would on any given week. They stopped at Stiglmeier Park on Losson Rd, a favorite amongst the kids.
Niagara County announces 'Hope Links' campaign
The Niagara County Opioid (OASIS) Task Force will be launching its “Hope Links” campaign at the 2022 Niagara County Fair, according to Myrla Gibbons-Doxey, Niagara County Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (NCDMH) deputy director and co-chair of the OASIS task force public awareness/involvement subcommittee. The campaign asks fairgoers to complete one paper link by writing on that link something that has posed a significant life challenge to them, and something that gave them hope that they could triumph over that challenge. These links will be collected and utilized to create a visual representation that “Hope Links” the community together in the face of adversity.
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
