Mudslide northeast of Yuicpa causes highway closure in San Bernardino Mountains

Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Riverside County
IDYLLWILD (CNS) – Thunderstorms were building in the mountains around. Idyllwild and parts of the Coachella Valley today as monsoonal moisture drifted. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch due to the. instability. The watch is in effect from 2 p.m. into the overnight hours and. encompasses...
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
Thermal Fire grows to 25 acres, evacuation order remains in place
A vegetation fire burning in Thermal grew from four acres to 25 acres over the span of a few hours. An evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents. A care and reception site has been established at Desert Mirage High School at 86150 Avenue 66 in Thermal. The fire was first reported at 1:36 The post Thermal Fire grows to 25 acres, evacuation order remains in place appeared first on KESQ.
Joshua Jizmejian Killed in Car Crash on Interstate 10 [Yucaipa, CA]
Teen Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident near Yucaipa Boulevard. The accident happened on July 27th, at around 10:08 p.m. along eastbound Interstate 10 near the Yucaipa Boulevard off-ramp. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. However, according to California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a gray semi-truck...
Brush fire prompts closure of 10 and 57 freeways in Pomona area
A brush fire, possibly started by a vehicle that crashed, prompted the closure of some freeway transition roads in th ePomona area Tuesday afternoon.The fire erupted around 12:25 p.m. near the 10 Freeway and the 57 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.Some freeway connectors were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.Cal Poly Pomona released a statement saying, "We are aware of a small fire near CPP campus caused by car accident. CHP and LA County Fire on scene. Currently no impact to campus. We will provide updates if the situation changes."About an hour after the fire ignited, crews were able to stop the forward progress of the flames.Paramedics who responded to a report of a vehicle crash took two people to the hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.Some lanes remained blocked as crews mopped up hot spots.
British Actor John Steiner Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In La Quinta (La Quinta, CA)
On Sunday morning, at around 9:40 a.m. British actor John Sheiner was killed in a multi-vehicle accident in La Quinta. One of the renowned British actors, John Steiner was identified [..]
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
Hector Serrano Dead after Car Crash near McCall Boulevard [Riverside, CA]
22-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Big-Rig Collision on 215 Freeway. The collision happened shortly before 6:00 a.m., on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard. According to reports, a tire on the big-rig blew out on the 215 Freeway. The truck driver then lost control and veered into another lane.
National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for northern San Diego County, Riverside County
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northern San Diego County and Riverside County through 3:45 p.m. on Monday. At 12:47 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, which includes Warner Springs in northern San Diego County and Oak Grove, Aguanga and the Cahuilla reservation in Riverside County.
29 PALMS FAMILY LOSE EVERYTHING IN LATE NIGHT HOUSE FIRE
Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 2) San Bernardino County Fire Department received a report of a building on fire in Twentynine Palms. Firefighters arrived and saw smoke and flames coming from a garage attached to a home on the 70000 Block of Aladdin Ave. After determining that the occupants were not inside the home, firefighters from the Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and Combat Center fire stations extinguished the flames within 15 minutes – stopping the spread of the fire into the attached home and neighboring buildings.
3 Big-Rigs Collide on Interstate 210, Victim Injured [Claremont, CA]
One Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Towne Avenue. The crash occurred around 3:50 a.m., near the Towne Avenue off-ramp. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one of the involved semi-trucks overturned. Medical responders arrived and transported one person...
Multiple Injured in Traffic Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]
Vehicle Accident on Ridgecrest Road Left Several Injured, One Airlifted. According to the police, the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road. Furthermore, investigators said a red Dodge Charger with three people inside collided with a gray Jeep Liberty were occupied by...
Adrian Llamas-Navarro Killed in DUI Crash on Interstate 10 [Fontana, CA]
Pedestrian Dead in Traffic Accident near Sierra Avenue. The accident occurred on July 24th, at around 11:49 p.m., on the westbound Interstate 10, east of Sierra Avenue. According to reports, Llamas-Navarro was walking along the inner lanes after a single-car crash when a 2008 Buick struck him. Due to the...
2 Injured in Single-Car Crash on Jurupa Avenue [Riverside, CA]
Traffic Accident near Pachappa Drive Left Two Hurt. The accident occurred around 2:18 a.m. along Jurupa Avenue and Pachappa Drive, within the Magnolia Center neighborhood. Furthermore, according to reports, their vehicle veered off the road, over a barrier, and into a railroad for unknown reasons. Consequently, both men managed to...
One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 120 [Upland, CA]
According to the report, the incident involves several vehicles and an overturned big rig with multiple people involved . Furthermore, one of the five patients who needed medical attention succumbed to their injuries later at the hospital. Meanwhile, the identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of...
Authorities investigate house fire which caused two deaths in San Bernardino
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of a house fire which caused the deaths of two people in San Bernardino on July 30. The fire erupted at 11:11 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Holly Vista Boulevard. Firefighters arrived within six minutes of dispatch to find moderate smoke showing from a single story, single family residence, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22
Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION
Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
Barefoot Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.
Three arrested in connection with murder of Coachella man found dead in burning truck
Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in bed of a burnt pick-up truck in Thermal. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella, were arrested in connection with the murder of Jesus M. The post Three arrested in connection with murder of Coachella man found dead in burning truck appeared first on KESQ.
