Two-a-Days: Spartans working on systemic changes as fall approaches

Albany Herald
Monroe sophomore, Ruff Riders star Marianna Wright wins national championship
The Ruff Riders Track Club of Albany is headed back to southwest Georgia this week after competing in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Hornet Stadium on the campus of the Sacramento State University and they are bringing a national champion back to Albany. Marianna Wright, a rising...
dawgpost.com
4-star RB Calls Georgia Bulldogs "Running Back University"
ATHENS - It’s no secret that it’s been a rough start for Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs on the recruiting trail as it relates to the running back position. The Bulldogs missed on in-state UGA legacy Justice Haynes last month, who committed to Alabama instead of Georgia. The Crimson Tide also landed a commitment from 5-star Richard Young, another Bulldog target in the 2023 class.
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
Woman records alligator at Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An alligator was seen outside of the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta Wednesday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the reptile was small to medium in size, only about 4 1/2 feet long. DNR took the gator to Thomson to tag it for their records and released […]
'She genuinely cares': Bibb County School District celebrates the 2023 Teacher of the Year
MACON, Ga. — CaTeah Collins, a physical education teacher at Weaver Middle School, fulfills her love for sports at the gym with her students and while coaching them. She is a former gymnast and has enjoyed sports her whole life. Collins considers herself to be motivating for her students....
WRDW-TV
Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County students headed back to class Monday, but this school year is different without COVID restrictions and optional masks. Here’s how schools plan to handle COVID as cases are on the rise. McDuffie County schools say safety is their top priority. Considering COVID and...
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
14 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Georgia (Dublin, GA)
A multi-vehicle accident occurred on I-16, south of Dublin, leaving 14 injured and an unborn baby dead. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Ford van carrying 13 passengers struck a dump truck driving in front of the van.
Bibb County Schools to follow the same COVID-19 guidelines as last school year
MACON, Ga. — Back-to-school season is here, and COVID-19 remains a factor. As students return to Bibb County School District, parents can expect the same COVID-19 protocols as last year, according to Assistant Superintendent of Student Affairs Jamie Cassady. Cassady said the first day of school will operate how...
fox5atlanta.com
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
Red and Black
Small protest gathers outside Classic Center to protest Kemp speaking in Athens
After Savannah Downing’s 9 a.m. public speaking class, which she teaches at the University of Georgia, she headed downtown to The Classic Center. She wasn’t there to hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s speech at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference — she was there to protest it.
flagpole.com
The ACC Commission Puff, Puff, Passes All the Things in Epic Meeting
There’s a lot more to say about Tuesday night’s five-plus hour Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting, but here’s a rundown of how the commission voted on many key issues. Click here for background. The commission approved:. A resolution instructing ACC police to reduce fines for marijuana possession. The...
valdostatoday.com
Three men arrested in Georgia shooting incident
EAST DUBLIN – Three men were arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation in East Dublin, GA. The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA. Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
accesswdun.com
John Alan Whitehead
Mr. John Alan Whitehead, age 65, of Athens, GA died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Landmark Hospital. Mr. Whitehead was born in Commerce to Robert Whitehead of Bogart and the late, Jean Dale Whitehead. He was a member of Statham Baptist Church and was employed at Ingles. In addition to...
Warner Robins city center announcement met with mixed reactions
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Not long ago, mayor LaRhonda Patrick was running a campaign that included a plan for a downtown area. Less than a year after being sworn in, she and the council are trying to make good on their word, scoping the Commercial Circle area as the city center.
41nbc.com
Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
41nbc.com
Pedestrian injured in Warner Robins crash
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a morning crash involving a pedestrian. Officers say the crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday morning, in the 400 block of Watson Blvd. An investigation shows, a man was standing in the inside eastbound lane when he was...
'I want my money': No wages for Milledgeville workers after company goes bankrupt
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Former employees of a Milledgeville food packaging company say almost 40 people there haven't been paid in nearly a month. The company, FoodService Partners, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last month and the Milledgeville office closed its doors last Friday. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with some...
