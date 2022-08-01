ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, GA

Two-a-Days: Spartans working on systemic changes as fall approaches

By Jeff Hart
accesswdun.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgpost.com

4-star RB Calls Georgia Bulldogs "Running Back University"

ATHENS - It’s no secret that it’s been a rough start for Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs on the recruiting trail as it relates to the running back position. The Bulldogs missed on in-state UGA legacy Justice Haynes last month, who committed to Alabama instead of Georgia. The Crimson Tide also landed a commitment from 5-star Richard Young, another Bulldog target in the 2023 class.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Sparta, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
WJBF

Woman records alligator at Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An alligator was seen outside of the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta Wednesday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the reptile was small to medium in size, only about 4 1/2 feet long. DNR took the gator to Thomson to tag it for their records and released […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County students headed back to class Monday, but this school year is different without COVID restrictions and optional masks. Here’s how schools plan to handle COVID as cases are on the rise. McDuffie County schools say safety is their top priority. Considering COVID and...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Clark
fox5atlanta.com

Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Two A Days#American Football#Highschoolsports#Spartans
flagpole.com

The ACC Commission Puff, Puff, Passes All the Things in Epic Meeting

There’s a lot more to say about Tuesday night’s five-plus hour Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting, but here’s a rundown of how the commission voted on many key issues. Click here for background. The commission approved:. A resolution instructing ACC police to reduce fines for marijuana possession. The...
ATHENS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Three men arrested in Georgia shooting incident

EAST DUBLIN – Three men were arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation in East Dublin, GA. The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA. Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
EAST DUBLIN, GA
accesswdun.com

John Alan Whitehead

Mr. John Alan Whitehead, age 65, of Athens, GA died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Landmark Hospital. Mr. Whitehead was born in Commerce to Robert Whitehead of Bogart and the late, Jean Dale Whitehead. He was a member of Statham Baptist Church and was employed at Ingles. In addition to...
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins city center announcement met with mixed reactions

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Not long ago, mayor LaRhonda Patrick was running a campaign that included a plan for a downtown area. Less than a year after being sworn in, she and the council are trying to make good on their word, scoping the Commercial Circle area as the city center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
41nbc.com

Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
41nbc.com

Pedestrian injured in Warner Robins crash

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a morning crash involving a pedestrian. Officers say the crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday morning, in the 400 block of Watson Blvd. An investigation shows, a man was standing in the inside eastbound lane when he was...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy