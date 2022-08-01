Minnesota company develops key component for the James Webb Space Telescope

www.fox9.com
Tests reveal diesel fuel poured into sewer pipes under UMN campus
MINNEAPOLIS -- Results from chemical tests on Wednesday confirmed that diesel fuel was the substance most likely poured into the sanitation sewers flowing underneath the University of Minnesota's campus.According to investigators, there was enough fuel to release highly combustible vapors across a nearly mile-wide corridor, prompting evacuation orders in dozens of buildings and a three-alarm emergency response."It was good that we determined that it was diesel, but diesel is so common it didn't narrow it down enough," State Fire Marshal Jim Smith explained to WCCO. "We still have a large footprint to check out where it's coming from."The Metropolitan Council...
fox9.com
Vapors from petroleum leak on University of Minnesota detected miles from scene
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Vapor readings connected to a reported petroleum leak at the University of Minnesota were detected miles away from the campus, the Metropolitan Council revealed on Wednesday, as the investigation into the leak continues. In an investigation update on Wednesday, the Met Council, which oversees the regional...
fox9.com
Mayo Clinic researchers find preeclampsia link to brain damage
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - New research conducted on women by Mayo Clinic and released this week by the Alzheimer’s Association shows an association between preeclampsia during pregnancy and a dementia-related protein later in life. "So we found that women who have a history of preeclampsia are at risk...
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
City officials eye purchase of longtime downtown Savage hotel
The Quality Inn at 4601 Highway 13 West in Savage, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A longtime hotel in Savage is on the market and city officials are considering making an offer. The Savage City Council met behind closed doors for roughly an hour Monday...
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
KAAL-TV
New Minnesota laws taking effect this week
(ABC 6 News) - A host of new Minnesota laws went into effect Aug. 1, with many revolving around medical care. Starting this week patients can purchase medical cannabis in gummy form at dispensaries across the state such as Green Goods in Rochester. Not to be confused with Minnesota's recent hemp-derived recreational edibles, medical cannabis edibles can have up to 10mg of THC.
fox9.com
University of Minnesota petroleum leak: Authorities lift evacuation order
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A petroleum leak prompted the University of Minnesota to evacuate several buildings Tuesday, blocking several streets and spurring an investigation into what caused it in the process. Authorities lifted the evacuation order for areas near the campus around 4:30 p.m. after the area was locked down...
fox9.com
State of Minnesota warns of deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County
(FOX 9) - Minnesota state officials are warning pet owners about a deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County. Authorities with the state Board of Animal Health say one rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) after four rabbits died unexpectedly. Officials say the rabbit that tested...
State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
fox9.com
Minnesota woman sets record for world's longest fingernails
(FOX 9) - Everyone has something about them that makes them feel unique. But it doesn't take long to put a finger on what makes Diana Armstrong so special. "I was really shocked about it because to me, I didn't think they were that long. But to other people they were long. But I didn't think so at the time," Armstrong says.
hot1047.com
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Hatches in Minnesota
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens First Minnesota Location in Mankato. August 04, 2022 // Franchising.com // MANKATO, Minn. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 1700 Madison Ave. in Mankato. Letnes Restaurant Group is spearheading the better-chicken brand’s first Minnesota restaurant. This location marks the first of 13 Slims Chickens restaurants for the group as part of their multi-unit agreement to expand the brand across Minnesota.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
kymnradio.net
Ellison says Viking Terrace residents deserve protection; Rice County election scrutiny result of ‘misinformation’
Last week, Lakeshore Management, the company that recently purchased the Viking Terrace Manufactured Home. Park in Northfield, announced that it would roll back nearly all the changes it had sought to instill in the park last Spring. Lakeshore’s change of heart came after the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
fox9.com
Hennepin Avenue redesign, bus lane additions pass Minneapolis City Council
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A controversial part of the redesign of Hennepin Ave through Uptown Minneapolis received approval from the Minneapolis City Council Thursday, setting the stage for implementation of a project that has been long debated. Thursday the project was approved by a vote of 11-2, with members Lisa...
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: Shots fired in Nike store after dispute
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at Mall of America sent the mall into lockdown on Thursday afternoon, with police calling it an isolated incident. Police don't believe anyone was hurt by gunfire when someone opened fire inside the Mall of America on Thursday, creating a panic and sending the mall into lockdown.
fox9.com
U of M gas leak prompts evacuations in Minneapolis, cause still unknown
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A petroleum leak prompted the University of Minnesota to evacuate several buildings Tuesday, blocking several streets and spurring an investigation into what caused it in the process. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, at around 11:30 a.m. fire crews responded to a report of a hazardous...
