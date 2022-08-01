Under the Radar Athletes: Duke Butler, Colin Willetts and Lawrence Falke

A new addition to the powerhouse program located North West of Dallas, Josiah Martin looks to be the next big thing out of Denton Guyer High School. Guyer High School has become one of the newer prospect factories in the DFW metroplex. The Wildcats are currently home to five-star quarterback and Oklahoma pledge Jackson Arnold, along with four-star defensive backs Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites. Both four-stars are already committed as well, Bowen to Notre Dame, Yaites to LSU.

WACO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO