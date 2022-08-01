Under the Radar Athletes: Duke Butler, Colin Willetts and Lawrence Falke

www.click2houston.com
Texas A&M releases 2022 roster ahead of first fall practice
Texas A&M will take the field to open spring practice on Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the first practice, Texas A&M released the roster for this upcoming fall. There were a couple of notable omissions. Veteran wide receiver Hezekiah Jones was not listed on the roster. The Stafford, Texas native has...
Gallery: Aggies on the field Thursday for Day 2 of camp
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M football is back. For the second day in a row on Thursday, the Aggie team braved weather of over 100 degrees as they were on the practice fields in helmets. The NCAA says teams must have two practices in just helmets and two more...
Texas Tech impresses 2024 QB Lior Mendji during visit
They say first impressions are important. If that's the case then Texas Tech is in a good place with Lior Mendji as the 2024 quarterback out of Keller (TX) Timber Creek told Inside the Red Raiders he had a great time in Raiderland last weekend on his first trip to campus.
The Impact of Austin Novosad Recommitting to Baylor
The Baylor Bears received possibly their biggest commitment in years Monday afternoon, and they didn't gain a single commit. With the announcement of Austin Novosad sticking with his commitment to Baylor, a major piece of the Bears 2023 recruiting class is firmly in place. That impact will not only be felt in this class, but in future classes as well.
New Denton Guyer 2024 Receiver talks Baylor, early recruitment, goals
A new addition to the powerhouse program located North West of Dallas, Josiah Martin looks to be the next big thing out of Denton Guyer High School. Guyer High School has become one of the newer prospect factories in the DFW metroplex. The Wildcats are currently home to five-star quarterback and Oklahoma pledge Jackson Arnold, along with four-star defensive backs Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites. Both four-stars are already committed as well, Bowen to Notre Dame, Yaites to LSU.
Bears Hire Darin Thomas as Director of Operations
Thomas will join Mitch Thompson's staff in an off the field role.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Area, 23-6A coaches speak at Pigskin Preview Luncheon
Before a packed house at AISD’s Liberty Hall Alumni facility, the Alvin Noon Lions Club hosted their 28th annual Pigskin Preview Luncheon Wednesday afternoon in Iowa Colony. The event featured all four AISD head football coaches, along with the remaining six sideline bosses from District 23-6A. Various groups of players from all 10 high schools were also introduced to the audience in attendance by their respective coaches.
