Pearland, TX

Click2Houston.com

Inside the Program: Goose Creek Memorial Football

Earlier this year the VYPE Media team visited the campus of Goose Creek Memorial at the Goose Creek CISD Fall Media Day. We had the pleasure of sitting down with the talented athletes and coaches at Goose Creek CISD to take you inside the program. Get ready for the season...
BAYTOWN, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

21+ Things to Do in Pearland TX This Weekend

When you have a state full of cities with names like “Round Rock,” “Bug Tussle,” “Sugar Land,” and “Amarillo,” we had to know why Pearland was named as such to give some context to our list of things to do. It started out being known as “Mark Belt,” after a man who sorted mail out of his home before sending it off via the railroad to Galveston.
PEARLAND, TX
Pearland, TX
Pearland, TX
Sports
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing. Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heights

Some tense moments in the Heights were captured on camera as a driver in a pickup truck chased down a Mini-Cooper in an apparent road rage incident. This happened around 8:30 p.m. on N. Main and I-45 on August 3, 2022. Both drivers could be heard coming down N. Main, towards I-45 at a high rate of speed. The driver of the green Mini-Cooper decided it would be best to drive into a McDonald's parking lot and circle around it in an attempt to lose the black Ford F-150 Super Duty (King Ranch) truck that was chasing it. Fortunately, despite the Mcdonald's being open, no kids were outside when the cars sped through the parking lot.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Liquor Pot Pearland now open in Pearland

Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May along Hwy. 35 in Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May at 3525 S. Main St., Ste. 160, Pearland. The location offers a selection of spirits, liquors and beers. They also have another location called Liquor Zone at 7109 Broadway St, Pearland. 713-875-1008.
PEARLAND, TX
cw39.com

Skeletal remains found along La Porte Freeway in east Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are awaiting autopsy results on human skeletal remains found in east Houston Tuesday. Local authorities said they were found in the 1300 La Porte Freeway (State Highway 225) just outside the east look about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The identity, gender and cause of...
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston

HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
SPRING, TX

