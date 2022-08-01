Florida man stabbed as man tries to perform sex act on him

Big Coppitt Key, FL - A Florida man was arrested on Friday for attacking a man who denied his sexual advances.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested 70-year-old Steven Alan Santana after Santana attacked the victim who denied his sexual advances.

According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, Santana allowed the victim to sleep overnight in his camper on Big Coppitt Key because the victim was too intoxicated to drive.

The victim says he woke up at 1:30 a.m. to find Santana naked and attempting to perform a sex act on him.

The victim fought Santana off, but according to Linhardt, Santana "grabbed what appeared to be a knife and cut him several times before he was able to get out of the camper. The victim had several lacerations and a puncture wound on his arms. There were lines and droplets of blood on the victim’s chest.”

Santana was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Monroe County Jail.