Dallas, TX

D Magazine releases 'Best of Big D' list

fox4news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox4news.com

fox4news.com

Exhibit of weird lost luggage comes to Dallas

Most lost airline travel bags end up back with their owner but thousands of items end up unclaimed daily. Sonni Hood is the spokeswoman for Unclaimed Baggage, the nation's only retailer of lost luggage. The company is bringing a traveling museum to Dallas to show off some of the strangest things found in unclaimed bags.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Tisia Muzinga

Tisia Muzinga is joining FOX 4 Dallas as a weekend morning anchor, announced station Vice President of News Robin Whitmeyer. Effective Aug. 15, she will anchor the weekend edition of Good Day on Saturday and Sunday mornings, alongside meteorologist Kylie Capps. She will also report for the weekday Good Day newscast.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Best places to cool off in DFW

With the temperatures stuck above 100 you may be looking for a place to cool off. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna joined Good Day to share some of her favorite water getaways in and near North Texas. They include fun slides, epic waves and even a sandy beach.
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
fox4news.com

Best places to swim in the Dallas-area

DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Allen Bates' killers

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police believe a fist fight between two men caused one of those men to be shot to death in East Oak Cliff. Allen Bates was murdered just after 10:15 p.m. on May 20, in the 3000 block of East Ledbetter. Surveillance video...
DALLAS, TX
#Big D#D Magazine
fox4news.com

North Texas non-profit opening hospital in Romania to help Ukrainians

DALLAS - A nonprofit group that helps re-settle Ukrainian refugees is making a more permanent home in Romania. The faith-based organization "ServingHIM," which is based in North Texas, is also expanding their clinic into a permanent hospital. The Russian invasion in Ukraine has left a long-term chasm for medical care.
DALLAS, TX
News Break
Politics
fox4news.com

Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer

DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man stabbed near Garland DART station, police say

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are trying to figure out who stabbed a man in a Dallas Area Rapid Transit parking lot. It happened early Thursday morning at the DART Park and Ride transit center on N. 4th Street, which is across the street from the Downtown Garland DART Station.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Pro golfer accused of assaulting officers after public intoxication arrest in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers after being arrested for public intoxication. According to police records, Wadkins was drunk and harassing employees at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night. He was taken into custody for public intoxication, before police...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man accused of running over 2 people outside Deep Ellum bar

DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the man they said intentionally ran over two people outside a bar in Deep Ellum. The man got into a fight with two other people in mid-June at Off the Cuff Sports Bar near Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. Police released a...
DALLAS, TX

