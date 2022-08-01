D Magazine releases 'Best of Big D' list

www.fox4news.com
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Exhibit of weird lost luggage comes to Dallas
Most lost airline travel bags end up back with their owner but thousands of items end up unclaimed daily. Sonni Hood is the spokeswoman for Unclaimed Baggage, the nation's only retailer of lost luggage. The company is bringing a traveling museum to Dallas to show off some of the strangest things found in unclaimed bags.
fox4news.com
Tisia Muzinga
Tisia Muzinga is joining FOX 4 Dallas as a weekend morning anchor, announced station Vice President of News Robin Whitmeyer. Effective Aug. 15, she will anchor the weekend edition of Good Day on Saturday and Sunday mornings, alongside meteorologist Kylie Capps. She will also report for the weekday Good Day newscast.
fox4news.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
fox4news.com
Best places to cool off in DFW
With the temperatures stuck above 100 you may be looking for a place to cool off. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna joined Good Day to share some of her favorite water getaways in and near North Texas. They include fun slides, epic waves and even a sandy beach.
fox4news.com
Best places to swim in the Dallas-area
DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
fox4news.com
Dallas Museum of Art showcases sparkling Cartier exhibit
The Dallas Museum of Art will host a special event Thursday night to highlight a show that will only be around for a few more weeks. The Cartier and Islamic Art exhibit runs through Sept. 18.
fox4news.com
North Texas kids enjoy specialized summer camp made for the hearing-impaired
PARKER, Texas - Some North Texas children are enjoying a summer camp created just for them. This week, dozens of children are gathering at the Cross Creek Ranch in Parker made specifically for hearing-impaired children ages 4 to 11. Each child has a cochlear implant to help them hear. They’re...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Allen Bates' killers
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police believe a fist fight between two men caused one of those men to be shot to death in East Oak Cliff. Allen Bates was murdered just after 10:15 p.m. on May 20, in the 3000 block of East Ledbetter. Surveillance video...
fox4news.com
Worker Shortage: Businesses struggling to hire as students head back to school
DALLAS - Many businesses have struggled to get back to normal staffing levels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chick-Fil-A held a hiring event Wednesday at more than 120 of its locations in North Texas. The fast food chain is looking to hire about 1,000 workers in the Dallas-Fort...
fox4news.com
North Texas non-profit opening hospital in Romania to help Ukrainians
DALLAS - A nonprofit group that helps re-settle Ukrainian refugees is making a more permanent home in Romania. The faith-based organization "ServingHIM," which is based in North Texas, is also expanding their clinic into a permanent hospital. The Russian invasion in Ukraine has left a long-term chasm for medical care.
fox4news.com
Back to School: New school safety efforts in place at Dallas ISD
In the final weeks heading into the new school years, districts across North Texas are working to reassure parents about safety on campuses. Tuesday, Dallas ISD gave details about its security plans.
fox4news.com
Tarrant Area Food Bank giving away half the regular groceries due to low food supply
FORT WORTH, Texas - Food costs are hitting food banks hard. The Tarrant Area Food Bank is burning through more than $1 million every month, and it's now giving people less food because donations are down. With inflation at a 40-year high, many families in Tarrant County are struggling to...
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer
DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
fox4news.com
Man stabbed near Garland DART station, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are trying to figure out who stabbed a man in a Dallas Area Rapid Transit parking lot. It happened early Thursday morning at the DART Park and Ride transit center on N. 4th Street, which is across the street from the Downtown Garland DART Station.
fox4news.com
Pro golfer accused of assaulting officers after public intoxication arrest in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers after being arrested for public intoxication. According to police records, Wadkins was drunk and harassing employees at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night. He was taken into custody for public intoxication, before police...
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie residents claim 'toxic fumes' from plastic manufacturer fire left them with health issues
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Several people who work and live in Grand Prairie are suing plastic manufacturer Poly-America. The plaintiffs claim a massive fire at a Poly-America plant on August 19, 2020, has left them with lasting health issues. A total of 39 people have joined the class-action lawsuit, which...
fox4news.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Dramatic 911 call from night of shootings played in court
DALLAS, Texas - Jurors heard the 911 call from a dying teenager killed alongside her sister in 2008. Their father is on trial for the murders. The dramatic 911 call was played in court during the murder trial of Yaser Said on Wednesday. Investigators say Yaser Said murdered sisters Amin...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman killed man after stealing his jewelry, police said
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is charged with the shooting death of a man in the Como neighborhood on the west side of Fort Worth. Police believe the woman hit the man with a shovel and stole jewelry from him a few days ago. On Tuesday, he called to...
fox4news.com
Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
fox4news.com
Man accused of running over 2 people outside Deep Ellum bar
DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the man they said intentionally ran over two people outside a bar in Deep Ellum. The man got into a fight with two other people in mid-June at Off the Cuff Sports Bar near Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. Police released a...
