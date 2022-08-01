BACK TO SCHOOL: Required immunizations

rrobserver.com
Students who missed school days due to COVID get meal refunds
Parents and guardians can check whether their child qualified for the latest P-EBT issuance at the VERIFY P-EBT Information section of the Human Services Department’s YesNM portal from August 4 to August 11. For many families, school lunches can be a dent in finances. It is a small thing,...
Chile roasting season is here!
Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
A day in the sun, enjoy nature
After the rain we’ve had, today is nothing but sun. Enjoy it while it lasts, though, because chances of rain are going to continue with the monsoon season still raging. Today is a good day to go outside and enjoy nature. Go for a walk or if you are feeling brave, maybe even a hike.
