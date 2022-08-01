ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Vote Latest as Abortion Rights Face Biggest Test Since Roe Fell

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
www.newsweek.com

Dee Miller
3d ago

come on women and get out and vote like your life depends on it because it does. vote blue down the ballot

Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
CNN

Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened

Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
Mic

Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”

In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access

Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
KANSAS STATE
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Salon

Republicans inch closer to forcing convention to rewrite the Constitution with their fringe ideas

The next step for the right-wing is a plot to change the U.S. Constitution to make it significantly more conservative by creating a Constitutional Convention among red states. Article V in the US Constitution allows for two methods of amending the document. They can gather a two-thirds majority of Congress to propose an amendment and have it ratified by three-fourths of the states. The other option is having two-thirds of U.S. states call a constitutional convention and passing and ratifying amendments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laura Kelly
Elite Daily

Let These Tweets About Kansas Smacking Down Abortion Bans Cheer You Up Today

Since the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ballot measures have become a possible way for states to enshrine abortion rights within their legislative networks. Now, as the first state in the nation to place the fate of abortion rights directly into voters’ hands, Kansas has provided the country with a preview of what’s to come for reproductive freedoms all over the United States. These tweets about Kansas’ abortion ballot vote say everything you’re thinking about this huge victory for reproductive freedoms, and they’ll give you hope for the future.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Seven Florida clergy members of different faiths link up for spate of lawsuits against post-Roe abortion bills

Seven Florida clergy members have filed lawsuits against the state’s abortion ban following the Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down Roe v Wade.The group, which includes two Christians, three Jews, one Unitarian Universalist and a Buddhist, argues that the ban, signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in April, violates their freedom to practice their religious faith, The Washington Post exclusively reported.The ban impedes those seeking abortion from moving forward with the procedure if they’re past 15 weeks pregnancy, regardless of whether the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. Providers can also be prosecuted if they aid in...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

The GOP will never be the "Parents Party": Republicans don't think raising children is real work

There's nothing Republicans love to do more than wax poetic about parenthood. Dip a toe into red state America and you'll be bombarded with cloying bumper stickers and Facebook memes about how motherhood is the "toughest job in the world." These sentiments aren't sincere, however. They are mostly meant to reassure women who have been sidelined from paid employment that they don't need that silly financial independence anyway. And in the last two years, things have grown worse as Republicans — in an attempt to justify book banning and "don't say gay" laws — have tried to rebrand themselves as a "Parents Party" that supposedly stands up for exhausted folks just trying to care for families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Associated Press

Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens’ collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican...
The Associated Press

Judge's order further freezes Michigan abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Abortion could become illegal in parts of Michigan after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state judge’s injunction blocking the enforcement of a pre-Roe ban does not apply to county prosecutors. The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes it a crime for physicians to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. The new ruling will have the largest impact on the 13 prosecutors in the state that have abortion clinics in their county. Seven of those prosecutors — all Democrats — have previously said they will not enforce the 1931 law. Republican prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties, however, plan to enforce the 1931 abortion ban, meaning that abortion providers could get charged with a felony.
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

Trump-backed Jan. 6 attendee who vowed to "decertify" 2020 could be Arizona's next election chief

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. This Tuesday, August 2, Arizona's Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held, and residents of the Grand Canyon State will be voting for everything from governor to secretary of state. On the GOP side, it remains to be seen whether the nominees will be far-right MAGA conspiracy theorists or more traditional conservatives — and the Donald Trump-backed MAGA candidates include gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem, both of whom have been campaigning on the Big Lie and making the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
TEXAS STATE
