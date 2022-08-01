Kansas Vote Latest as Abortion Rights Face Biggest Test Since Roe Fell

www.newsweek.com
Dee Miller
3d ago
come on women and get out and vote like your life depends on it because it does. vote blue down the ballot
MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions
MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened
Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
Mic
Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”
In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access
Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Woman describes how she was 'humiliated' at a Walgreens as autoimmune patients become collateral damage in the US abortion crackdown
Methotrexate, a drug used to treat arthritis, lupus, IBD, and more, is being restricted across the US because it can cause abortions.
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Republicans inch closer to forcing convention to rewrite the Constitution with their fringe ideas
The next step for the right-wing is a plot to change the U.S. Constitution to make it significantly more conservative by creating a Constitutional Convention among red states. Article V in the US Constitution allows for two methods of amending the document. They can gather a two-thirds majority of Congress to propose an amendment and have it ratified by three-fourths of the states. The other option is having two-thirds of U.S. states call a constitutional convention and passing and ratifying amendments.
Republicans Chances of Beating Mark Kelly With 3 Months to Election
Several polls and election models predict Kelly prevailing over a Republican challenger in the November midterms.
MSNBC
Justice Elena Kagan has a prescription for an ailing Supreme Court
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan, perhaps more than their colleagues, are acutely aware that the Supreme Court may be hurtling toward catastrophe. They know that if the court is viewed as illegitimate, it loses its authority. If we lose faith in the court, it has no power...
After Kansas smackdown, anti-abortion right in denial: Either it didn't happen or it doesn't matter
Amid the array of primary election results on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one stood out in boldface type: Nearly 60% of voters in Kansas, typically a deep-red state that Donald Trump easily carried two years ago, rejected a ballot referendum that would have amended the state constitution to remove the right to abortion.
Elite Daily
Let These Tweets About Kansas Smacking Down Abortion Bans Cheer You Up Today
Since the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ballot measures have become a possible way for states to enshrine abortion rights within their legislative networks. Now, as the first state in the nation to place the fate of abortion rights directly into voters’ hands, Kansas has provided the country with a preview of what’s to come for reproductive freedoms all over the United States. These tweets about Kansas’ abortion ballot vote say everything you’re thinking about this huge victory for reproductive freedoms, and they’ll give you hope for the future.
Seven Florida clergy members of different faiths link up for spate of lawsuits against post-Roe abortion bills
Seven Florida clergy members have filed lawsuits against the state’s abortion ban following the Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down Roe v Wade.The group, which includes two Christians, three Jews, one Unitarian Universalist and a Buddhist, argues that the ban, signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in April, violates their freedom to practice their religious faith, The Washington Post exclusively reported.The ban impedes those seeking abortion from moving forward with the procedure if they’re past 15 weeks pregnancy, regardless of whether the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. Providers can also be prosecuted if they aid in...
The GOP will never be the "Parents Party": Republicans don't think raising children is real work
There's nothing Republicans love to do more than wax poetic about parenthood. Dip a toe into red state America and you'll be bombarded with cloying bumper stickers and Facebook memes about how motherhood is the "toughest job in the world." These sentiments aren't sincere, however. They are mostly meant to reassure women who have been sidelined from paid employment that they don't need that silly financial independence anyway. And in the last two years, things have grown worse as Republicans — in an attempt to justify book banning and "don't say gay" laws — have tried to rebrand themselves as a "Parents Party" that supposedly stands up for exhausted folks just trying to care for families.
Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens’ collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican...
Judge's order further freezes Michigan abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Abortion could become illegal in parts of Michigan after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state judge’s injunction blocking the enforcement of a pre-Roe ban does not apply to county prosecutors. The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes it a crime for physicians to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. The new ruling will have the largest impact on the 13 prosecutors in the state that have abortion clinics in their county. Seven of those prosecutors — all Democrats — have previously said they will not enforce the 1931 law. Republican prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties, however, plan to enforce the 1931 abortion ban, meaning that abortion providers could get charged with a felony.
Trump-backed Jan. 6 attendee who vowed to "decertify" 2020 could be Arizona's next election chief
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. This Tuesday, August 2, Arizona's Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held, and residents of the Grand Canyon State will be voting for everything from governor to secretary of state. On the GOP side, it remains to be seen whether the nominees will be far-right MAGA conspiracy theorists or more traditional conservatives — and the Donald Trump-backed MAGA candidates include gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem, both of whom have been campaigning on the Big Lie and making the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
Doctors describe impact of abortion bans 1 month after Supreme Court ruling
Doctors in several states told ABC News they are worried for their patients' care.
NPR
Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too
Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
Primary Election Results, Latest as Arizona Vote Goes to Wire
The race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Arizona was too close to call on Wednesday as a Trump-backed candidate held a narrow lead.
“Now they’re coming for doctors”: GOP blocks Senate bill to protect abortion providers
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana blocked Democrats' attempt Wednesday to pass legislation that would protect doctors who provide legal abortion care from right-wing threats and attacks.
