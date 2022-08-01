ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband Dragged for Prioritizing Sport Over 'Lonely' Wife and Young Kids

By Sophie Lloyd
 3 days ago
SeriMo
3d ago

Instead of worrying over him and what he is doing, take back your life and time, and take the kids out and invite family/friends to join you. Have fun! Go shopping or go to a carnival. Take the kids for ice cream or to the library. Go see a puppet show! Hire a babysitter or family member/friend and go out and enjoy yourself by yourself or with a friend. Go see a movie! Go shopping or spend half a day in a bookstore! YOU dictate your time and your life. If he chooses not to prioritise you and the children, then don't prioritise him. He'll either get the message or you can file for divorce. Make your plans and stop waiting for him!

you’re killin me, smalls
3d ago

He does it cause he gets away with it. Time to make a decision. Stop worrying about what others think and do what’s best for you & the kids.

IgnoranceIsAChoice
2d ago

Plan a night away with friends and be all packed and ready to go. Friday when he strolls in from work, announce your plans and walk out. His reaction to caring for the kids for the weekend will give you your answer of what to do next.

