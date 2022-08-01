Couple Go Viral As They Transform Their 'Home on Wheels' Together

www.newsweek.com
Related
A couple transformed a school bus into a colorful tiny home with hidden storage space. Now they're listing it for $75,000 — take a look inside.
A school bus that was transformed into a tiny home on wheels recently hit the market for $75,000. Nomads Joe and Holly Whiting built the 105-square-foot home with a full bathroom and kitchen. Take a look inside the beautifully designed bus that's full of wood detailing and storage hacks.
This guy made $100,000 with a Tiny Home Airbnb
*this article may contain affiliate links. Airbnb has changed how people vacation forever. It has also opened the door for many people to make money renting out their spaces. Rob Abasolo is one of those people that makes a decent income from his Airbnb. He shared his story in a YouTube video that started gaining some traction. What makes it more interesting is that the spaces he rents out are tiny homes.
US couple transforms abandoned Italian house into dream home with an elevator
US couple Massoud Ahmadi and Shelley Spencer snapped up an abandoned property in the Sicilian town of Sambuca, spending $250,000 to turn it into a stylish house complete with its own elevator.
Hotel Responds to 'Mold Infested' Room After Revolting Video Goes Viral
"We were devastated from the things we saw," said the hotel guest, whose video has been viewed nearly 6 million times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anger as Influencer Won't Convert 'Photoshoot Room' Into Daughter's Bedroom
"Rose then told me that if she gave up her Instagram room then her influencer life would be over," the Redditor said.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Crocodile Couple Who Have Been Together Over a Decade Snapped Holding Hands
The two crocodiles, called Dusty-rose and Scarface, are often seen displaying this loving behavior.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Tired of Paying High Rent Builds Tiny House From Scratch
A Michigan man tired of paying skyrocketing rent designed and built a tiny house from scratch for $23,000 and now lives rent free.
Georgia family turned a Home Depot 'tiny house' into a home — then made a huge profit selling it
A Georgia couple lived in a Home Depot shed turned tiny home while paying off their debts before selling it for a huge profit.
Bridesmaid Backed for Refusing to Change Her Dress at Brother's Wedding
A sister is still dealing with the backlash from her brother's wedding a month ago, after the bride's aunt make unpleasant remarks about her online.
‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together and Who Broke Up?
Forming a connection! Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that […]
Mom's Salty Comeback to Stranger Who Told Her Toddler To 'Be Quiet' Slammed
"She isn't the first person to have a baby asleep on public transport," the mom fumed.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Orcas Attack and Sink Sailboat With Five on Board, Miles From Coast
Scientists have observed killer whales approaching fishing boats, having learned that the fishing lines could provide an easy meal.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
Dog Chasing 'Rude' Intruders Who Left Gate Open Has Internet in Hysterics
In the video, a teenager can be seen sneaking into the family's garden, while another keeps watch, before the dog goes after them.
Bartender Slammed for Refusing to Serve Customer 'Because They're Black'
"I can't wait to get back to the states. This is f**ked up," the post read.
People
Cincinnati Zoo Under 24-Hour Baby Watch as it Waits for Fiona the Hippo's New Sibling to Arrive
After announcing Bibi the hippo's pregnancy with dad-to-be Tucker in April, the Cincinnati Zoo is now under a 24-hour birth watch for Fiona's younger sibling, according to WLWT5. Bibi is due in mid-August, but the hippo's birth window could be 30 days before or after the estimated due date, so...
Mom-To-Be Dragged for Text to Friend Who Spent Over $200 on Her Baby Shower
"I'd say, surely you have plenty of cake left over from yesterday. Have you opened my gifts yet?" one commenter suggested in response to the controversial text.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0