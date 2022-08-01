Zachary Levi Recalls Mental Health Breakdown That Led Him to Self-Love

Zachary Levi is opening up about breaking down to find self-love. The Shazaam actor joined Ryan Seacrest on-air on Monday, August 1, to share what he's learned through his own mental health journey in new book, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others.

Levi admitted he went through "a lot of struggles" to get to where he is today.

"I went through a massive breakdown five years ago and came to the point where I didn’t want to live anymore," Levi shared, revealing that through a lot of therapy and help, he "learned so many things" including that he "didn't understand what it meant to love" yourself.

"I think we really have to come to the point of radically loving ourselves," Levi added. "... We think we do a good job of that, but I don’t think that we do."

Find out how working with a "companion" helped Levi and what else he's sharing in the new book to help others who may be in a similar head space in the audio below: