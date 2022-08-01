CHP issues Silver Alert for man missing in Cerritos

The search continued today for a 78-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Cerritos, prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue a Silver Alert.

James Carroll Cox was last seen about 1 p.m. Sunday on Martha Avenue near Briarwood Street, according to the CHP. He was believed to be walking.

He was last heard from at 3:30 p.m. at Don Knabe Community Regional Park at 19700 Bloomfield Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Cox is described as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, with white hair and mustache, blue eyes, and a scar on his left forearm, wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone who sees Cox was asked to call 911.

A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, developmentally or cognitively impaired person goes missing and is determined to be at risk.

