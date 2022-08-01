ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

CHP issues Silver Alert for man missing in Cerritos

By City News Service
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

The search continued today for a 78-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Cerritos, prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue a Silver Alert.

James Carroll Cox was last seen about 1 p.m. Sunday on Martha Avenue near Briarwood Street, according to the CHP. He was believed to be walking.

He was last heard from at 3:30 p.m. at Don Knabe Community Regional Park at 19700 Bloomfield Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Cox is described as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, with white hair and mustache, blue eyes, and a scar on his left forearm, wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone who sees Cox was asked to call 911.

A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, developmentally or cognitively impaired person goes missing and is determined to be at risk.

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
