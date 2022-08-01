ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Chef’: Bravo Series Heading To London For Season 20

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Bravo ’s Top Chef is heading to London for Season 20 set for 2023—the first time the flagship series shoots an entire season abroad. Production begins across the pond this month.

The 20th World All-Stars season will see the return of host Padma Lakshmi , head judge Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, as well as the top competitors from prior Top Chef iterations from around the world. Featuring past winners and finalists from 29 international versions, Top Chef World All-Stars will see 16 competitors battle it out for the “Top Chef” title.

Throughout the competition, Lakshmi, Colicchio, and Simmons will be joined by judges from the international versions, as well as global culinary experts.

“We’ve always wanted to do a season of Top Chef with winners, finalists, and frontrunners, but to take that concept for the 20 th season one step further with cheftestants from localized versions across the world has been a dream come true,” said Ryan Flynn, Senior Vice President, Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “And what better place to host World All-Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the UK’s exceptional ingredients and international flavors.”

Victoria Prentis, Food Minister, UK Government added: “I’m pleased that Top Chef has chosen London for its first-ever season outside of the US. We’re rightly proud of our exceptional food and drink produced here in the UK. From Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb to Northern Irish beef and English sparkling wine, our food and drink are recognized at home and abroad for its great taste and high quality. As the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, the passion, traditions, and expertise of our food and drink industry make the UK a fantastic choice for the culinary competition series.”

The series was recently nominated for 6 Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Host, Casting, Directing, and Picture Editing.

Top Chef is produced by Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Doneen Arquines, and Hillary Olsen serving as executive producers. The Top Chef format is licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

