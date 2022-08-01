‘Career Opportunities In Murder & Mayhem’ For Hulu Casts Annie Q. Riegel

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem , the Hulu series in the works that stars Mandy Patinkin , has cast Annie Q. Riegel ( Kung Fu, The Leftovers) in a major recurring role.

Riegel will play Winnie in the project written by Stumptown duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams and directed by Marc Webb. The series asks, how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something, but is one of them a killer? That’s what the world’s once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin) and his protégée (Violett Beane) aim to discover.

The series received a 10-episode order from Hulu this year. The series will go into production this month and continue through December. Other cast members include Lauren Patten, Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou and Rahul Kohli.

The series is from ABC Signature.

Riegel is repped by Rebecca Lyle and Alissa Goodman at Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Fatmata Kamara at A3 Artists Agency.