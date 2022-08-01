Moss Point woman dies in wreck on River Road in Pascagoula

www.wxxv25.com
Statue in front of Miner’s in Ocean Springs is missing
A mainstay in downtown Ocean Springs has gone missing. The statue of two children on a tricycle — an 90th birthday present to John and Maryalice Miner that sat in front of their store, Miner’s Doll and Toy Store on Washington Avenue, was stolen earlier this week. The...
Man hit, killed by train in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train on the Mississippi coast. The Sun Herald reported the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 1 in Hancock County. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair said he received a call that a pedestrian had been hit […]
BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home; Gulfport Police investigating
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
Man found guilty, gets life sentence in capital murder of Moss Point woman
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A murder which an assistant district attorney called “merciless and savage” will send a 35-year-old man to prison for the remainder of his natural life. After a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury pronounced Octavius Montego Black guilty of the 2018 killing of Moss Point...
Mississippi man killed after being hit by train
A Mississippi man was killed Monday after being struck by a train on the Gulf Coast. Officials with the Hancock County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ryan Moran, 32, of Bay St. Louis. Moran was found dead after emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit...
11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
Dog rescued after lightning strikes apartment in Biloxi
This morning, Biloxi fire and police rescued a puppy from an apartment building struck by lightning. Biloxi Fire Department got the call around 6:45 this morning of a fire at Lagniappe Apartments. Once on scene, the flames and smoke were extinguished from three to four units and no injuries were reported.
Arrested for one count of grand larceny
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 37-year-old Brandon Cutrer on one felony count of Grand Larceny. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 22416 Heritage Lane Pass Christian, MS for a report of a stolen automated lawn mower. Deputies located Brandon who was in possession of the stolen lawn mower. Brandon was taken into custody without incident.
All lanes of Interstate 110 now OPEN in Harrison County
A quick traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 110. MDOT announced they have completed median work ahead of schedule and all four lanes of Interstate 110 are now OPEN to motorists. The inside lanes of I-110 were closed for median repair.
Gulfport PD arrest man on one count of murder
On August 3, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 42-year-old Christopher Anthony Moore on one count of Murder. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 15000 block of St. Charles Street, in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Arrested for felony count of burglary of a dwelling
On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 18 year old Conner Randall Silcox on one felony count of burglary of a dwelling. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, on June 8, 2022, a victim reported a burglary on Kelogg Road in Saucier, MS where numerous tools were stolen from his laundry room underneath the carport of his residence.
Mobile Police: 11 collisions involving 35 vehicles shut down I-10 EB
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — EVENING UPDATE:. According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a wreck with injuries on I-10 eastbound near Highway 90. When they arrived on the scene, multiple vehicles were involved in traffic crashes. The main incident involved an 18-wheeler and ten vehicles. Another traffic incident involved six vehicles. There was a total of four injured individuals that were transported to the hospital for treatment. In total, there were 11 separate collisions that involved a total of 35 vehicles. All crashes are still under investigation.
14-year-old killed in Mobile by 3 men was an innocent bystander, police say
The 14-year-old who was killed in Mobile by three men back on May 31 was an innocent bystander and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to testimony given by a detective on Wednesday morning.
Trent Lott Academy teacher identified as victim in fatal Pascagoula crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Trent Lott Academy teacher from Moss Point was identified as the victim of a fatal Sunday night crash. Monday morning, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirmed that the victim was 31-year-old Anna Burgett Logan. Around 9:30 p.m., authorities responded to the single-vehicle accident at the...
Pascagoula man charged with shooting which sent one victim to hospital
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 21-year-old Pascagoula man has been charged in a July 28 shooting which left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Pascagoula police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found the victim and he was transported to Singing River Hospital by personal vehicle and was reported in stable condition as of Friday.
2 suspects arrested after following victim from bank to steal cash; known as ‘bank jugging’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas are behind bars after being accused of following a man from a bank in Baldwin County. Once he stopped at a gas station, the thieves broke in to his vehicle and stole his money. Last Friday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to...
Mississippi officials: Boating accident claims life of woman
One woman is dead in a fatal boating accident on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The accident occurred in the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point. Emergency crews responded to the boating accident shortly after 7 p.m. Officials with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office report that the accident involved a single...
1 shot, 1 arrested following exchanged gunfire: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Brooke Avenue Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden. According to officers, Meggs and another man […]
Citronelle teenagers charged with breaking into vehicles across the county
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Citronelle teenagers face multiple charges related to car break-ins in Mobile. Officers arrested Rodney Shepard, Kearis Wilson, Jaurica Benjamin, and a 17-year-old on Tuesday. Investigators said the group burglarized vehicles in Mobile, Satsuma, and other parts of the county. They’re facing charges of unlawful breaking...
